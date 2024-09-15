Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the Egyptian government on the launch of the national human development project, "Bedaya – A New Beginning for Developing Citizens."

Dr. Tedros praised the initiative, highlighting its comprehensive and integrated vision across all levels, including political, security, economic, social, and national development. He emphasized that Bedaya is a key driver in accelerating human development efforts in Egypt and achieving the nation’s growth objectives.

According to Dr. Tedros, Bedaya will have a significant and far-reaching impact across various sectors due to its emphasis on coordination, cooperation, and synergy within the Egyptian government. He commended Egypt's leadership for demonstrating a visionary approach to national development through this initiative.

Furthermore, Dr. Tedros noted the importance of fostering collaboration between government institutions, civil society, and the private sector. This partnership, he remarked, will play a pivotal role in improving health, education, and community protection, while showcasing the strength of cross-sectoral cooperation.

A key aspect of Bedaya is its focus on empowering women and youth, which Dr. Tedros believes will be instrumental in achieving sustainable development goals. He also stressed that investment in the health sector goes beyond saving lives—it contributes to broader economic development by creating a healthy and productive workforce, fostering innovation, and safeguarding future generations.

Dr. Tedros expressed his delight in participating in the launch of the Bedaya initiative and extended his gratitude to the Egyptian government for the opportunity to contribute to such a noble endeavor. He lauded the initiative’s commitment to fairness and transparency in reaching all members of socie