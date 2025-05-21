Dubai, UAE: Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency for developers and partners operating across the UK, USA, and UAE markets, has published its latest Dubai Real Estate Market Overview, offering insights into both off-plan and secondary residential sales trends for Q1 2025. Based on transaction analysis conducted by Whitewill, the report tracked activity across apartments, villas, and townhouses from January to March 2025. It reveals that Dubai recorded over 42,000 real estate transactions with a combined value of AED 114.1 billion during the quarter, based on Whitewill's analysis, underscoring the market’s strength across both primary and resale segments.

Throughout Q1 2025, the market demonstrated strong resilience, with nearly 25,000 off-plan sales contributing AED 53.9 billion in value. March alone saw more than 8,766 off-plan deals, making it the quarter's peak month. The secondary market also maintained healthy momentum with almost 17,500 resale transactions contributing AED 60.2 billion in value, driven by strong demand in well-established communities and high-performing developments. Across all three months, one-bedroom apartments and three- to four-bedroom villas and townhouses were the most popular housing formats among buyers, highlighting the appeal of practical, investment-friendly layouts.

Olga Pankina, Chief Operations Officer at Whitewill Dubai, said: “Dubai’s real estate market continues to show strength across both off-plan and secondary segments. At Whitewill, we’re witnessing consistent demand from end-users and investors for quality projects across the emirate. The city's infrastructure, business environment, and lifestyle offering continue to attract a global audience. At the same time, the city’s luxury properties are increasingly drawing the attention of ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking flagship assets in prime waterfront and branded locations. We expect this positive trajectory to continue into the next quarter.”

Apartments

The report highlights 21,675 off-plan apartment deals in Q1 2025, with transaction volumes rising steadily month-on-month. Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) led as the top-performing district throughout the quarter, accounting for over 2,200 apartment sales in March alone. Other high-transaction areas included Business Bay and Dubai Residence Complex. Apartments priced between AED 1 million to 1.5 million remained the most in-demand in the off-plan segment, followed by units in the AED 500,000 to 1 million range. In contrast, units priced above AED 5 million consistently represented less than 3% of all off-plan apartment transactions.

In the secondary market, JVC, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina were among the most active districts for ready apartment transactions. One-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments remained the top choice for resale buyers. Most secondary transactions occurred in the AED 500,000 to 1.5 million price range, reflecting steady demand for mid-range, high-liquidity properties with attractive rental yields.

Villas and Townhouses

The report also notes strong performance in the villa and townhouse segment, with over 3,200 units sold off-plan in Q1 2025. Sales momentum remained particularly high in communities like The Valley and Villanova. In February, The Valley alone recorded 400 deals, while in March, it crossed 300. Villas and townhouses priced between AED 3M and 5M continued to attract the highest number of buyers, with four-bedroom units being the most sought-after.

The secondary market for villas and townhouses saw strong interest in communities like DAMAC Islands, DAMAC Hills 2, and The Valley. Family-sized homes with three to four bedrooms led transactions across Q1. Most buyers opted for properties priced between AED 2 million and 5 million, with limited activity in the higher-end AED 5 million to 10 million bracket. This trend highlights the continued appeal of mid-range, spacious homes for long-term residents and investors seeking stable returns.

Top Performing Areas in Dubai

Jumeirah Village Circle retained its position as the top district for apartment buyers, combining accessibility, affordability, and modern living standards. The area recorded 903 off-plan apartment deals in March, the highest of any district that month. In the villas and townhouses segment, The Valley emerged as a favourite across all three months. In January, Villanova led the segment with 220 deals, while Emaar South and Reportage Village also registered notable activity throughout the quarter.

On the resale side, DAMAC Islands topped villa transactions each month, followed by DAMAC Hills 2 and Palm Jumeirah. For apartments, Business Bay and Dubai Marina continued to attract investor interest due to their central locations and high rental performance.

Trends to Watch

In the apartment market, emerging buyer behaviour continues to reflect a strong split between value and prestige. Communities like JVC, Town Square, and Al Furjan remain favourites among buyers seeking affordability, while waterfront areas like Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Harbour consistently top price-per-square-foot rankings. Luxury demand made headlines in February with a landmark AED 116 million sale of a seven-bedroom apartment on Dubai Water Canal, signalling Dubai’s enduring appeal among global elites.

For villas and townhouses, mid-market properties in communities like The Valley and Villanova cater to family-oriented buyers looking for space, privacy, and community infrastructure. World Islands had the highest square footage, with DAMAC Hills 2 and The Valley topping the affordable sector. Meanwhile, standout deals such as the AED 115 million villa sale on Palm Jumeirah highlight the ongoing strength of Dubai’s ultra-luxury segment and its ability to attract high-net-worth investment alongside everyday end-user demand.

About Whitewill Real Estate Agency

Whitewill Real Estate Agency, founded in 2016 by Oleg Torbosov, has swiftly ascended as a high-end leader in the real estate market, focusing on people and technology to achieve unparalleled success. With over 500 dedicated employees worldwide, Whitewill specialises in the sales of apartments and villas within modern housing developments, particularly in Dubai, working alongside prominent developers like Emaar Properties and Damac Properties. The agency boasts over 450 residential sites in its portfolio, over 150 brokers, and a comprehensive approach that includes a unique training system for brokers, an internal quality control department, and a robust partner network of more than 6,000 agents globally. Whitewill's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a pivotal player in international real estate, catering to high-net-worth individuals with a diverse range of services, from property sales to comprehensive after-sale support.