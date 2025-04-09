Under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Education, Sayyid Jalal Al-Tabtabei, and with the attendance of Mohammed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer of Personal and Digital Banking at National Bank of Kuwait, and Head of Weyay Bank, Amal Al-Duwaisan, Weyay Bank, Kuwait's leading digital bank, announces its active and distinguished participation in the fourth edition of the "Derasti" Exhibition. The event, which commenced on Monday and continues until April 10th, is taking place at the Mishref International Fairground, Hall 8, with the participation of over 120 local and international universities, as well as various entities from the public and private sectors.

The exhibition is considered the most prominent educational event in Kuwait, with its activities holding paramount importance for high school students. It serves as a central meeting point that allows them to explore a wide range of educational opportunities available after completing their secondary education. During his opening address, the Minister Sayyid Jalal Al-Tabtabai emphasized the significance of community partnership and continuous collaboration between the public and private sectors through this exhibition, which contributes to enhancing students' awareness and assisting them in choosing specializations that align with their future aspirations, in line with the "New Kuwait 2035" vision.

The exhibition provides students with a unique platform for direct interaction with representatives from local and international higher education institutions. This allows them to learn about diverse academic programs, admission requirements, available scholarships, and all matters related to their academic and professional future. Weyay Bank's participation in this important event stems from its firm belief in the vital role it plays in supporting and empowering Kuwaiti youth in their educational journey towards building a bright future.

Weyay Bank's active participation in the "Derasti" Exhibition underscores its deep commitment to supporting the education sector and empowering students in the State of Kuwait. Weyay Bank believes that investing in the education of youth is an investment in the nation's future. It strives to be an active partner in providing them with the necessary tools, knowledge, and opportunities to realize their full potential and contribute effectively to building a more prosperous and advanced future for Kuwaiti society. The bank views young people as the leaders of tomorrow and agents of change, and it takes pride in its role in supporting their educational journey and enabling them to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Regarding banking products and services, Weyay Bank is highlighting the digital banking experience it offers, which helps students seamlessly open their bank accounts within minutes without the need to visit a bank branch. In addition to the ease of account opening, Weyay Bank places great importance on simplifying the money transfer process, as the application allows students to make instant and secure financial transfers to any other account inside or outside Kuwait in just a few steps. Most importantly, student allowances can be transferred digitally to their Weyay accounts, and they can obtain the digital prepaid SELECT card, which specifically targets allowance customers and features a range of exclusive benefits tailored to the lifestyle and daily needs of university students. These benefits include cashback offers on their purchases and special discounts at a wide network of stores, restaurants, cafes, and services favored by young people.

Through its interactive booth at the exhibition, Weyay Bank is keen to provide a rich and beneficial experience for visiting students. The booth features a number of activities that cater to their passion for their fields of study and encourage them to keep pace with digital transformation and pursue specializations that are currently in demand in the market. Weyay Bank aims through these activities to create an interactive environment that combines benefit and entertainment, transforming the process of exploring the future of education into an enjoyable and unforgettable experience.

Full information about Weyay Bank and its range of digital banking services and solutions is available on the Bank's website www.weyaybank.com or through the Weyay application, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.