Weyay Bank announces the launch of the new Weyay Aura card in collaboration with Alshaya Group, a leading international brand franchise operator, offering an unparalleled choice of well-known brands to customers. The Bank aims to help Weyay customers using the Aura Loyalty Program by Alshaya Group maximize their points with every spend they make with the new card.

The Weyay Aura card was launched in a special event attended by the executive management of the Bank, represented by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Kuwait, Salah Al-Fulaij, the Chief Executive Officer of Consumer and Digital Banking, Mohammed Al-Othman as well as the Head of Weyay Bank, Amal Al-Duwaisan, the Chief Executive Officer of Alshaya Group, John Hayden, and the Division President of East Arabia at Mastercard, J. K. Khalil.

As Kuwait's first digital bank, Weyay aims to provide an innovative digital experience allowing Weyay customers to use the Weyay Aura card for purchases both locally and internationally, earning more Aura points that can be redeemed for a variety of benefits within the Aura Loyalty Program.

Key Features of the Weyay Aura prepaid card:

A rewarding experience by getting more Aura points with every transaction:

Up to 30 points for every 1 KD spent at stores participating in the Aura Loyalty Program.

10 points for every 1 KD spent at any store at The Avenues that is not part of the Aura Loyalty Program.

2 points for every 1 KD spent at any other location inside and outside Kuwait.

Easy digital card creation via the Weyay app: Weyay customers can easily get their Weyay Aura card instantly through the app and start using it for both online and in-store purchases. As a completely digital card, customers can add their card to e-wallets like Apple Pay, enabling them to make fast and secure payments. This digital card also ensures customers can increase the value of their rewards anytime and anywhere.

Points added automatically to Aura account: once the card is created within the Weyay app, it is fully integrated with Aura's app, ensuring that points are automatically added to the Aura account of the customer with every purchase. This eliminates the need to separately redeem points after payment, providing a seamless and hassle-free experience.

On this occasion, Naser Al-Duwaisan, Product Manager at Weyay Bank, said: "we are excited to launch the Weyay Aura prepaid card and offer a unique, enriching experience to our customers. Our partnership with Alshaya Group reflects our commitment to innovation and our shared vision to enhance the digital experience, focusing on customer needs. This also highlights the growing demand for digital banking solutions in the region."

“Our collaboration with Weyay Bank is a transformative opportunity for our customers. By merging our extensive retail network with their cutting-edge digital banking solutions, we’re creating a seamless and rewarding experience that prioritizes customer needs. We're excited to collaborate and deliver groundbreaking services to the market,” said Mr. Francois Orhan, Vice President of Loyalty, Payments, and Data at Alshaya Group.

All information about the Weyay Aura card can be found on its website www.weyaybank.com or in the Weyay app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Weyay Bank is Kuwait’s first digital bank, providing innovative banking solutions designed to keep up with the digital age we live in. Weyay offers a wide range of digital services and benefits via its easy-to-use app, focusing on speed, flexibility, and security.