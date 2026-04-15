Dubai, UAE – Creative Zone, in partnership with a number of stakeholders, has launched WeThrive, a new UAE-based initiative designed to help professionals, entrepreneurs, and SMEs explore residency pathways, subsidised business setup options, and CV referral support through one connected platform.



The initiative comes at a time when many professionals and SMEs in the UAE are looking for clearer, more practical routes forward – and a more accessible way to navigate them.



The platform is designed for a broad audience, including individuals exploring residency-related options, aspiring founders considering business setup, SMEs planning their next phase of growth, and professionals seeking CV Referral Support in the UAE. It also creates a channel for individuals to submit their CVs for referral support as they explore new pathways in the UAE.

A key part of the initiative is its subsidised business setup pathway, which supports those looking to launch a new business, build a startup, formalise a side venture, or establish a new base in the UAE. This forms part of a broader partner-backed initiative designed to support users across residency planning, business setup, and career progression.

The initiative also includes residency-related pathways for individuals looking to retain their status in the UAE through more practical and affordable routes, including freelance and longer-term options where relevant.

Further details on the initiative’s full partner network and value-added benefits will be announced shortly. The initiative will include support across areas such as banking, tax and accounting, HR and legal support, delivery and distribution, and business tools, with selected support linked to partners including WIO and DHL.



Lorenzo Jooris, Group CEO, Creative Zone, said:

“WeThrive was created to meet a growing need in the market. Many professionals and SMEs are looking for practical next steps, whether that means understanding residency-related options, exploring business setup, or accessing CV Referral Support. By bringing these pathways together in one place, the platform gives users a more connected and accessible starting point.”



In addition to its business setup pathway, WeThrive is intended to serve as a practical hub for people assessing different routes forward in the UAE. Rather than focusing on a single outcome, the initiative supports multiple pathways so users can explore the option that best fits their goals and circumstances.



The launch positions WeThrive as a new UAE platform focused on connected guidance, clearer pathways, and relevant opportunities for professionals and SMEs planning what comes next.



About WeThrive

WeThrive is a UAE-based platform led by Creative Zone, in partnership with stakeholders, to help professionals and SMEs explore residency pathways, business setup options, and CV Referral Support. Built as a partner-backed initiative, it is designed to provide clearer pathways, practical guidance, and relevant support for those exploring their next move in the UAE.



Media Contact

Shakti Sangwan

shakti@creativezone.ae

+971 4 567 7333