Dubai, UAE: Several leading local and international companies specialising in electric vehicles (EVs) are showcasing their latest products and services during the 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS). The exhibition is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, from 27 to 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

M-Glory, the first EV manufacturing facility in the UAE, will highlight the UAE-made ‘Al Damani’ models built on European specifications, and keeping pace with the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. International car manufacturer, Stellantis will showcase four types of electric vehicles. In addition, EVS, which specialises in EV maintenance services, will showcase a range of its leading services in the region. In addition, CITA will demonstrate different types of EV chargers. Yablochkov also showcases some of the charging systems for electric vehicles that the company has developed. DEWA will allocate a special area at its stand for the Green Charger initiative launched in 2015 to provide the first public infrastructure for charging EVs in the region. DEWA’s green charger network includes 336 charging stations distributed across Dubai to ensure a seamless charging experience based on the latest smart and innovative technologies.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, highlighted that the exhibition is an ideal platform for providing innovative and environmentally friendly solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector around the world, promoting green and sustainable mobility, and encouraging the adoption of environmentally friendly EVs.

“WETEX and Dubai Solar Show annually witnesses a large turnout of major companies from the region and the world, to promote their products, services and innovative technologies in the energy, water, sustainability, renewable and clean energy, green buildings, electric vehicles and other vital sectors. We are pleased with the increased turnout from local and international investors and companies specialised in electric and hybrid vehicles. This enhances the global position of the exhibition as one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world, supports Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub of green economy and sustainable development, and helps achieve the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030,” added Al Tayer.

“We are happy to participate in WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, and to be part of these initiatives, as we believe in the importance of contributing to the diversification and development of clean energy sources and ensuring the security of their supplies. The presence in such exhibitions represents an opportunity to meet with major companies that has the same orientations locally and globally, and learn about the various innovations in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability and green technologies. As a businesswoman and owner of the first electric car factory in the GCC and the Middle East, I would like to assure you that we, as concerned with the economy in the country, are responsible not only for encouraging local consumption and giving added value to our products, elevating our national economy, achieving industrial development and material profit, but we are also responsible for achieving the goals of the wise leadership of the UAE to make the UAE a global centre for clean energy, green economy and building an economic model based on environmental sustainability. This goal has great support from the wise leadership, and everyone should take advantage of this opportunity to achieve what our leadership aspires to; and we will work to continue the growth of the UAE’s leadership in foreign trade and its investments in the field of clean and renewable energy,” said Dr. Majida Alazazi, Chairman and Founder of the M-Glory Holding Group.

“Peugeot is making its debut at WETEX 2022, introducing its latest line up of fully electric commercial and passenger vehicles. Peugeot’s EVs retain 100% of the functionality of conventional petrol and diesel versions, but generate zero noise, zero vibration, zero emissions and zero odour. This is enough to change the lives of users and their surroundings radically. With WETEX’s 23-year heritage of bringing together leaders and businesses from the energy, water, environment, oil, gas, and green development sectors, it is the ideal platform for us to showcase the allure of the Peugeot fully electric line up, and communicate the benefits of EVs for individuals, businesses, and local and global communities. I look forward to sharing my thoughts on the future of mobility in WETEX alongside my peers in industry and government leaders. I believe that as a business operating in the region, we have a responsibility to understand how public and private sectors can work better together to manage the transition to a greener, more sustainable economy – in which EVs have a central role to play,” said Rakesh Nair, Head of European Brands at Stellantis Middle East.

“It was a privilege for CITA EV Chargers to be a part of the WETEX 2021 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, EXPO site. The event was a massive success overall and for CITA EV itself, as we had the opportunity to showcase our smart and robust EV charging infrastructure to a global audience. We were most excited at the diversity of people and potential clients we met at the Expo in 2021, most of whom have become part of our network. Our experience at the WETEX not just helped us reach the MENA audience but also a global market that appreciates thoughtful design and good e-mobility technology. ITA EV is thrilled to be part of this prestigious event once again in 2022 and hopes to make some exciting partnerships!” said Rohit-Ramesh-Portrait, Senior Product Manager, from CITA EV Charger.