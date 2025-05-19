DUBAI, UAE – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in five countries across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The recognition highlights Westcon-Comstor’s welcoming, inclusive and people-centric culture and reaffirms its position as an employer of choice within the IT channel.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Whether a company achieves certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience.

This is the first time that Westcon-Comstor, which employs more than 3,600 people around the world, has sought and achieved Great Place To Work certification.

It is now certified in 27 countries globally, including the following five in the MEA region: Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and UAE.

Across the five MEA countries in which certification was achieved, an average of 83% of employees described Westcon-Comstor as a great place to work compared to a global average of 80%.

Globally, the company achieved a Trust Index of 77% based on a higher-than-average response rate of 89%.

The vast majority of Westcon-Comstor employees (85%) globally expressed pride in their work and the company, with an even higher proportion stating that they and their colleagues are treated fairly.

Other strengths highlighted by employees include a strong sense of flexibility and autonomy, coupled with confidence in the leadership team.

“This is a proud moment for our business, one which illustrates our success in creating a truly people-centric culture across the MEA region,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “We have strived to foster a workplace environment in which people feel valued, safe, fulfilled and able to be themselves. This recognition from Great Place to Work is a fantastic demonstration of the progress we have made.”

“We are thrilled to achieve Great Place To Work Certification in so many countries at the first time of asking”, said Erna de Ruijter-Quist, Chief People Officer at Westcon-Comstor. “We are very proud of the recognition. It is testament to the great culture which has been built over the years. We are equally clear that this is just the beginning. The real work starts now as we evaluate what our people have told us and make further improvements to our employee experience. We continually strive to make Westcon-Comstor an even better place to work and one where our people can thrive.”

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Westcon-Comstor stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 50 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.