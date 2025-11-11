LONDON, UK – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced the signing of an agreement with Cato Networks, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge, that enables partners to tap into the high-growth SASE market by leveraging Cato’s channel-friendly platform.

The collaboration sees Westcon-Comstor become an authorised Cato Networks distributor in the Middle East and Africa as well as the European territories of Benelux, DACH and Nordics.

Partners will gain access to a Gartner-recognised, single-vendor SASE solution that’s easy to sell, fast to deploy and built for profitability. With rapid partner onboarding and no upfront costs or barriers, the Cato SASE Cloud Platform supports recurring revenue and strong upsell potential.

Cato and channel partners will leverage Westcon-Comstor’s analytics-led sales programme Intelligent Demand (iD) to identify new growth opportunities.

Partners will also benefit from accelerated enablement via Westcon’s value-added solutions including its 3D Lab virtual demo environment, TechXpert community and SkillBoost training sessions.

Westcon will deploy its cybersecurity expertise, strong channel reach across the different geographic markets and proven track record of scaling high-growth security vendors through its Next Generation Solutions (NGS) business unit.

The Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program features specialisation tracks, tiers and zero upfront financial commitment. The Cato Managed SASE (MSASE) Partner Platform serves as a core framework of the new programme to simplify, accelerate and scale SASE delivery for partners.

With more than 3,500 customers globally and $300M-plus in annual recurring revenue, Cato is leading the charge in a market forecast to grow from $7bn in 2022 to $28.5bn by 2028.

“Cato Networks’ channel-first philosophy aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-growth, high-impact technologies to our partners,” said Daniel Hurel, Senior Vice President, Westcon EMEA Go-To-Market at Westcon-Comstor. “With our security expertise, data-driven approach and value-added services, this collaboration will unlock significant opportunities for partners in the buoyant SASE space by empowering them to deliver a differentiated, channel-friendly platform that meets the evolving needs of modern enterprises.”

“Cato Networks is focused on enabling the channel with a SASE platform that is straightforward to adopt, profitable to deliver, and scalable for future growth,” said Mark Draper, Area Vice President of Channel Sales, EMEA at Cato Networks. “By working with Westcon-Comstor, we can make it easier for partners to capture the opportunities in this fast-growing market and help enterprises move securely and efficiently into the digital era.”

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 50 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and 40 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.