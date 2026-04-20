Workers across the Middle East who operate in high-risk and high-pressure industries and environments now have access to award-winning psychological support and wellbeing services.

IntrospeXion, a specialist consultancy firm providing mental health and wellbeing aid to offshore and energy workforces, has announced expansion into the Middle East through a new entity.

Originating in the north-east of Scotland in late 2024, IntrospeXion, led by experienced psychologists and mental health practitioners, will now deliver its behavioural risk and wellbeing consultancy services to clients in the Middle East following receipt of new contracts.

Working with regional-specific supply chain and service companies, IntrospeXion will provide a range of support, including on-site mental health hubs and drop-in clinics, audits and assessments, and leadership coaching to top-level energy executives. In addition to these services, IntrospeXion will help new clientele working in complex and demanding environments, such as offshore, to ensure they have direct access to mental health support.

Blending psychological insight with operational realities, in 18 months of operating, IntrospeXion has already established a track record of strengthening wellbeing practices and helping to establish a culture that looks beyond policy to instead drive measurable organisational success.

This expansion into the Middle East represents IntrospeXion’s continued growth since first entering the market, demonstrating how companies are increasingly looking to prioritise the wellbeing of their employees to bolster resilience, support teams, and embed psychologically safe practices within safety cultures.

Shabnum Hanif, IntrospeXion’s founder and Managing Director, commented: “In the energy and offshore industry, HSE and employee wellbeing isn’t limited to the physical risks that they encounter on-site; it's about a holistic approach that encompasses mental health and welfare. When we take care of every risk our people face, we are placing the industry in the best position to push forward. While visiting contacts in the Middle East, it was evident that there was a clear recognition that caring for and investing in people is an integral part of business growth, but that there aren’t always accessible or manageable resources to utilise.

By moving into the Middle East market, we can provide that resource. Tackling offshore operations and internal mental health policies and frameworks, we are determined to keep demonstrating that wellbeing is not a “nice to have” but rather that it should be ingrained within the operational infrastructure. We are confident that we can help make a difference in the region.”

About IntrospeXion:

Drawing on clinical practices in psychology and over 15 years of senior leadership in the energy sector, IntrospeXion bridges the gap between wellbeing and high-risk industries. Specialising in behavioural risk, psychological safety, and workplace wellbeing, IntrospeXion services include emergency support, organisational culture audits, leadership coaching, neurodiversity support, and offshore mental health interventions.

With clients including global operators, engineering firms, sports organisations, and professional services organisations, what makes IntrospeXion distinctive is the ability to deliver evidence-based psychological expertise in some of the most challenging environments, from boardrooms to offshore assets. By combining lived industry experience with therapeutic expertise, IntrospeXion supports companies in safeguarding their most valuable asset: their people.

Issued on behalf of IntrospeXion by ThinkPR. For further information contact Matthew Forsyth at matthew@thinkpr.co.uk / +44 1224 623 960