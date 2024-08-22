Kuwait: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), reveals the most popular summer destinations for Kuwaiti travelers.

According to Wego’s data, this year, Kuwaiti travelers are most interested in summer flights to Egypt, India, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom.

The lineup of countries remains largely unchanged compared to last year, highlighting the steady travel preferences of Kuwaiti travelers.

Increase in searches

Seven out of ten of the countries listed above saw YoY spike in searches on Wego. Searches for flights to India, for example, are up 73% compared to summer last year, while searches for flights to the UK and Thailand are up 2.60% and 10.51%, respectively.

The sizable Egyptian and Indian expat communities in Kuwait planning homecoming trips may explain the two countries’ top positions in the list, but Wego experts suggest that logistical convenience also contribute to the persistent popularity of the other destinations.

Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are close by and easy to access for Kuwaitis. Meanwhile, Thailand and the UK are favorite destinations that allow Kuwait citizens to enter their countries without visa.

As summer 2024 is still underway, Wego experts expect these search numbers to continue to climb.

Price trend

The increase in searches may also be attributed to cheaper summer airfares from Kuwait this year.

Kuwaiti travelers planning to travel to those countries can expect airfare savings up to 61.16% compared to last year. Only flights to India and Egypt saw a small price increase of 0.56% and 2.05%, respectively.

Wego data showed that Kuwait travelers’ appetite for summer travel has seen healthy growth annually. Wego experts believe that favorable pricing this year will serve as further encouragement for Kuwaitis to take advantage of the prime travel period.

