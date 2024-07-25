Dubai, UAE: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has compiled a list of essential tips to ensure your summer trips are hassle-free and enjoyable.

Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons, coinciding with school breaks and families vacationing. Flights and hotel prices become highly unpredictable. That’s where the number one summer essential comes in: Wego travel app is the ideal summer companion for booking flights, trains, hotels, visas, and much more.

Utilizing Wego, which compares prices across 700+ websites, can help users secure the best summer deals. Users can also reserve bookings with multiple payment choices, including split payment in select countries to minimize big expenses associated with last-minute bookings.

Set your Wego location to your travel destination, and you’ll be presented with trip suggestions and inspirations, from must-visit places to top recommendations for local hotels and resorts.

Travel experts at Wego also suggest making preparations ahead and booking as early as you can. Summer is a challenging time for last-minute travel plans as the high demand can make flights very expensive. Many flights are also prone to cancellations or delays during this period, so it's important to check the airline’s cancellation policies and have a backup plan in place. To safeguard against potential issues, consider getting travel insurance, which can cover delays, cancellations, lost luggage, and medical emergencies.

To avoid paying exorbitantly high prices of summer travel, opt for early morning or red-eye flights, which are often more affordable. If you're considering budget airlines, pay close attention to their baggage policies, seat selection fees, and onboard food options, as these can add extra costs to the initially low airfare.

Airports tend to be crowded during this peak vacation season, so arrive early for security procedures and allow extra time for unexpected delays. Checking in online can help you bypass the airport crowds and reach your boarding gate quickly. Also, downloading e-ticket to mobile devices will eliminate the risk of losing a printed ticket.

Consider checking if your preferred airline offers premium economy class. Premium economy passengers often get faster, priority access during check-in and boarding, and potential access to premium lounges. In-flight benefits such as extra legroom and hot onboard cuisine can be advantageous on longer flights.

With these essentials, you'll be fully prepared for a safe and enjoyable summer journey.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

For more information, please contact:

Nadine AbdelKhalek

Director, Public Relations

Mobile: 00971509269669

Email: nadine@wego.com