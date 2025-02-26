Dubai — The WEE Marketplace, in collaboration with the analytics company Data Insight, has introduced the first e-commerce market map for the MENA region. This new tool provides insights into the UAE’s e-commerce market by organizing information on all key platforms. The map is freely accessible to all users via a link, with no registration or additional steps required.

The project is designed for sellers, analysts and any participants of the e-commerce industry, helping them navigate the rapidly growing trade segment in the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa). The map will be particularly useful for those planning business expansion or already operating in the UAE market. Updates will be released twice a year, in spring and autumn, with the next update scheduled for September 2025.

Anton Sizemin, Commercial Director of WEE: "WEE is committed to developing the UAE’s e-commerce market by sharing analytics and expertise. This map is a part of our educational initiative called ‘Seller Academy,’ as well as an independent tool for market analysis and strategic planning. The MENA region is emerging as a key player in global e-commerce, and we are pleased to offer a resource that helps businesses understand it better and operate more efficiently."

For any inquiries, including requests to add a project or a company to the map, please contact academy@wee.ae.

About the Companies

WEE is a UAE-based marketplace offering fast and reliable delivery across various categories, including beauty products, groceries, electronics, home goods, pet supplies, clothing, and accessories. The company actively develops analytical and educational projects, supporting market growth and fostering the development of local businesses.

Data Insight is the first Russian research agency specializing in e-commerce. The company provides a wide range of services, from sales analysis and market research to consulting and e-commerce optimization.