VivaTech’s thematic focus this year includes sustainability, climate & mobility; health & longevity; and creative industries & gaming



TECOM Group’s in5 entrepreneurship incubator will also highlight AI-powered innovation from its ecosystem at VivaTech, taking place in Paris on 11-14 June



Dubai, UAE: Dubai Media City and Dubai Science Park will demonstrate pathways to nurture innovation at Viva Technology (VivaTech), Europe’s largest start-up and tech event, taking place in Paris on 11-14 June 2025 with a thematic focus on areas including sustainability, climate & mobility; health & longevity; and creative industries & gaming.



Dubai Media City is the cornerstone of the Middle East’s media landscape, while Dubai Science Park is the region’s leading science-focused hub. The districts, part of TECOM Group PJSC, will attend VivaTech as part of the Dubai stand led by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.



Dubai Media City and Dubai Science Park will be joined at VivaTech by in5, TECOM Group’s start-up incubator, showcasing their contributions to nurturing innovation in line with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research and Development Programme, and UAE Digital Economy Strategy.



The UAE ranks first in the North Africa and Western Asia region in the Global Innovation Index (GII), which captures innovation ecosystem performance across levers such as human capital and research; infrastructure; market sophistication; and knowledge and technology outputs.



TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts and services such as in5 enriches Dubai’s and the UAE’s innovation landscape by enabling innovation and attracting global companies and skilled talent through specialised sector-focused ecosystems, world-class infrastructure, and added value services.



in5 has supported more than 1,000 start-ups that have collectively raised more than AED 7.8 billion in funding since its inception 2013. Operating through dedicated verticals across the technology, media, design, and science sectors, in5 will spotlight its innovators at VivaTech, including Coralytics, a marketing platform tailored for the real estate sector that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance real estate listings and attract buyers, tenants, and sellers.

Suppy, providing fully customisable and branded mobile and web e-commerce solutions for retailers, wholesalers, and marketplaces, will also join in5 at VivaTech, alongside Aire, which uses big data, AI, and automation tech to prepare real estate feasibility studies.



Dubai Media City has fuelled the region’s creative sector since its inception more than two decades ago. Alongside Dubai Production City and Dubai Studio City, the district forms TECOM Group’s Media Cluster, home to more than 4,000 businesses including CNN, Reuters, Discovery Networks, and Epson, and 40,000+ creative professionals.



Dubai Science Park strengthens Dubai’s position as a hub for scientific knowledge, and is home to more than 500 industry leaders, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Bayer, and BeiGene, in addition to 6,500 professionals.



TECOM Group has contributed to Dubai’s economic ambitions for more than two decades through sector-focused districts including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.



About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.



The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 12,000 customers and more than 137,000 professionals.



TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.



TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “GoFreelance” package serves freelance talents.