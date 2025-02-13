Today marks the official launch of the Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia (WASA), a groundbreaking initiative uniting key leaders in blockchain technology and digital innovation to drive the adoption of Web3 technologies in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, fostering economic diversification and technological advancement across the Kingdom.

Founded by global Web3 pioneers The Sandbox, Animoca Brands, and Outlier Ventures, WASA aims to create a collaborative ecosystem that empowers businesses and drives sustainable growth within Saudi Arabia by building on their previous initiatives and investments to advance the region's digital landscape.

The alliance's distinguished board is composed of industry leaders and experts based in Saudi Arabia, actively driving the Kingdom’s digital transformation. Supported by both international and local companies, these experts - including Dr. Abeer Al Humaimeedy, Yasser Alobaidan, Omar Elassar, Dr. Majid Almansouri, Wajd Badawi, Billal Yamak, Vincent Li, Bandar Altunisi, Ali Alasiri, and Stephan Apel - are deeply engaged in advancing innovation within the country.

"The Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia represents a crucial step forward in realizing the Kingdom's vision for a digital future," said Billal Yamak. "By bringing together expertise from both local and international leaders in the blockchain space, we're creating a powerful platform for innovation and growth."

The alliance will focus on four key pillars:

Awareness and Education through workshops, seminars, and conferences

Development of Standards and Best Practices

Networking and Collaboration opportunities

Research and Development initiatives

Operating as a non-profit organization, WASA will serve as the primary advocate for Web3 technology in the region, working independently to promote innovation rather than individual companies or entities.

The alliance's governance structure includes a General Assembly and an Executive Committee, ensuring transparent and effective leadership. A comprehensive digital infrastructure and marketing strategy will support the alliance's mission to connect and empower the Web3 community throughout Saudi Arabia.

Web3 enthusiasts, corporations, and industry leaders are invited to join the alliance and have a say in shaping the future of the Web3 ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. For more information about the Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia and membership opportunities, visit saudiweb3alliance.com and LinkedIn.

About Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia

The Web3 Alliance of Saudi Arabia is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the adoption and integration of blockchain technology and Web3 innovations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through education, collaboration, and advocacy, the alliance works to create a sustainable and innovative digital economy that benefits both public and private sectors.