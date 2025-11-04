Dubai, UAE: Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited, the DIFC-based independent wealth management firm, today announced the launch of its Fixed Income Discretionary Portfolio Management (DPM) service, offering clients access to actively managed fixed income portfolios tailored to their individual objectives, liquidity needs, and risk profiles.

The new service enables professional and institutional investors to benefit from institutional-grade fixed income portfolios managed by Wealthbrix’s in-house portfolio team, led by Amar Bashir, CFA, Head of Fixed Income and former Senior Portfolio Manager at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and BlackRock, where he managed over USD 40 billion in global multi-currency portfolios.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Wealthbrix Capital Partners, said: “The DPM offering reinforces Wealthbrix’s commitment to delivering institutional-grade investment capabilities through a highly personalised, client-first approach. By combining global fixed-income expertise with deep regional insight, we are able to give clients flexible, transparent, and efficient access to yield optimisation opportunities.”

“With the current yield environment presenting one of the most attractive fixed income entry points in over a decade, our DPM platform allows clients to lock in compelling returns while maintaining liquidity and capital discipline,” added Amar Bashir. “Unlike pooled vehicles, this is a fully bespoke portfolio management service, built around each client’s yield, duration, and liquidity preferences. Our experience allows us to structure tailored strategies that align precisely with investors’ objectives – from conservative money-market portfolios to higher-yielding MENA opportunities.”

Wealthbrix’s Money Market DPM offers an alternative to bank deposits, investing in high-quality, short-duration instruments such as floating-rate notes, fiduciary deposits, and treasury bills, delivering enhanced yields with daily liquidity and a minimum investment size of USD 2 million. For investors seeking longer-term exposure, the MENA Fixed Income DPM provides diversified access to sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate issuers across the region, capturing spreads that remain up to 130 basis points higher than similarly rated U.S. credits.

“MENA fixed income remains one of the most under-owned yet fundamentally strong segments globally,” Amar Bashir noted. “Regional issuers such as sovereigns and top-tier corporates continue to offer exceptional risk-adjusted yields underpinned by robust fiscal buffers, USD pegs, and stable macro conditions.”

The launch of the DPM service marks another milestone in Wealthbrix’s expansion of its in-house asset management platform, complementing the firm’s upcoming DIFC-domiciled fund initiatives and underscroring its broader mission to help clients build and preserve wealth through independent, research-driven, and tailored portfolio strategies.

About Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited

Wealthbrix Capital Partners is a trusted, independent wealth management firm established with a clear purpose: to offer a more holistic and refreshed approach to how wealth is structured, preserved, and grown. Guided by a client-first philosophy, Wealthbrix sets new standards in innovation and agility - combining institutional discipline with deep regional and global expertise.

Founded by seasoned bankers who have helped shape some of the region’s most respected institutions, Wealthbrix brings together over 150 years of collective leadership experience and a track record managing more than USD30 bn in AUM from Middle Eastern, Asian, and European clients. Headquartered in DIFC and regulated by the DFSA, Wealthbrix is set to reach a team strength of nearly 30 professionals by December 2025, combining deep GCC insight with global structuring and investment expertise - delivering clarity and conviction at every stage of a client’s wealth journey.

Wealthbrix’s core ethos is rooted in building lasting legacies - brick by brick - through highly personalised, transparent and independent advice.

For more information, please visit www.wealthbrix.co

