Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recognized 60 pre-medical students for excelling in academics and making it to the Dean’s Honor List for the 2023-2024 Academic Year at a grand ceremony. Additionally, seven Foundation Program students received the Achievement Award for exemplary performance in their studies.

The students scored a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher during the Fall or Spring Semester of the 2023-24 academic year, earning a place on the prestigious list. Thirty-four students appeared on the list in both semesters, marking a double achievement for them.

The event was designed to encourage students who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication to their academic work to continue striving for excellence, maintain high grades, and inspire their peers to work just as hard.

The ceremony was attended by WCM-Q faculty, students, alumni, and family members.

In his remarks, Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said: “I would like to congratulate every student on your remarkable achievement making it to the Dean’s Honor List. Your dedication and commitment to excellence have set you apart, and this recognition is a testament to your hard work and perseverance. This is not an easy feat. We are incredibly proud of your accomplishments and look forward to seeing you maintain these excellent grades throughout your academic journey.”

Dr. Sean Holroyd, associate dean for student affairs at WCM-Q, said: “I am proud to see many students celebrating this well-deserved achievement with family and friends. It is indeed a great accomplishment. Your hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence demonstrate your remarkable resilience and passion for learning. We are all proud of your achievement and are confident that this is just the beginning of many more success stories to come.”

During the keynote address, WCM-Q alumna Dr. Noora Al-Shahwani, Class of 2011, now attending physician, general and thoracic surgery at Sidra Medicine and assistant professor of clinical surgery at WCM-Q, inspired the students to continue working hard in their studies in order to fulfil their dreams of becoming physicians. Dr. Al-Shahwani said: “I am honored to have the opportunity to speak to you today. As a former student who once sat where you are now, I know what it feels like to be on the Dean's Honor List. This achievement reflects your ability to balance the demands of your studies with integrity and determination. I urge you to continue working hard, and to make your mentors your friends, for this journey cannot be undertaken alone.”

Those who made it to the list were Myra Abbasi, Ali Abid, Maha Abu-Holayqah, Reem Al Huneidi, Ubaida Al-Aani, Lolwa Al-Abdulghani, Aisha Al-Abdulmalik, Minatullah Al-Ani, Layan Al-Ansari, Abdulaziz Al-Ansari, Abdullah AlGhanim, Maryam Al-Hammadi, Ibrahim Al-Hassani, Yaqoub Al-Jaidah, Shahd Aljoudi, Hamad Al-Karbi, Abdulla Al-Khuzaei, Ali Al-Kuwari, Sri Sai Devi Alladaboina, Sara Al-Mannai, Jaber Al-Marri, Aisha Al-Marri, Maha Al-Marri, Dhabya Al-Naimi, AlJazi Al-Naimi, Abdulla Al-Subai, Alyaa Altamimi, Fadil Anver, Batoul Arabi, Sama Ayoub, Muhammad Ayyan, Ahmed Azizogli, Ranad Beitelmal, Muhammad Chattha, Reel Elmasri Elfaki Yousif, Shahad Ibrahim, Aayami Jaguri, Vennila Joseph, Eunse Jung, Adam Khalil, Anfal Sher Khan, Aadam Khattak, Jeongyeon Kim, Jane Manyama, Michael Mina, Nisarga Natesha Kumuda, Nesha Naseem Neela Parambil, Fathima Palayangal, Sudharsan Podhala, Joytish Ramesh, Haneen Ramy, Noor Rob, Ahmad Saeed, Mian Farid Said, Huda Salameh, Mohammed Shaikhan, Hyunjin Shin, Shamha Shiyam, Zena Sinan, and Fariha Zamir.

The Achievement Award was given to Fatima Marafi, Dounia Baroudi, Amna Al-Baker, Maryam Al-Ghanem, Turki AlSanadi, Noor AlYousuf, and Abdulla Al-Haddad.

