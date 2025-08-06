Dubai, Water & Shark, a global leader in legal and accounting advisory, has launched its pioneering Retention Bonus Option Plan (RBOP) — a game-changing initiative designed to reward loyalty, retain top talent, and cultivate the next generation of global leaders.

The RBOP reflects the firm’s unwavering belief that people are not just resources — they are co-creators of the firm’s journey. This visionary plan rewards professionals who have completed at least two years with Water & Shark and are committed to building the firm over the next four years. Eligible team members will receive structured bonus payouts ranging from 4x to 10x of their monthly gross salary, distributed strategically over the next three years to provide both immediate motivation and long-term security.

"You don’t need a massive bank balance to reward your people — you need courage, clarity, and a sound plan. This initiative is about sharing the journey, making our people true partners in our growth," said Harsh Patel, Founder & Global CEO of Water & Shark.

The RBOP sets a new benchmark in the legal and accounting services industry. While others talk of retaining talent, Water & Shark is walking the talk — with legal safeguards, clear timelines, and a transparent structure. The plan aligns perfectly with the firm’s mission to attract, retain, and nurture exceptional talent, as it builds a world-class legal and accounting powerhouse across the globe.

The firm’s people-first ethos is further reflected in other long-term milestones — such as company-sponsored cars for professionals completing 5 years and housing support for those reaching 10 years with the firm.

"Our vision is bold: over the next three years, Water & Shark aims to grow 20x — and we will only get there by investing in the people who drive that vision. Talent is our greatest asset, and nurturing it is our greatest responsibility," Mr. Patel added.

As Water & Shark continues to scale its presence across the UAE, India, Singapore, USA, UK, and beyond, the RBOP underscores its commitment to building not just a company — but a legacy of leadership, loyalty, and shared success.