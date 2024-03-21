DUBAI, UAE: Wasl, one of Dubai’s largest real estate development and management companies, has achieved a new record having sold all 600 units of Park Views Residences Tower A within 36 hours of launching sales.

The 42-story Park Views Residences Tower A is a part of Wasl1 master development overlooking Zabeel Park in Al Kifaf. Residents can enjoy breath-taking panoramic views of Dubai landmarks, including Dubai Frame and Burj Khalifa. Park Views Residences is well connected to major transportation networks including Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Metro (Max Station), and sought-after amenities.

"The turnout that Park Views Residences has witnessed is a shining testament that high-quality projects with a good location, offered at attractive prices, are the winning combination to attract buyers and investors,” said Mohammad AlBahar, Head of Business Management, Wasl. “Park Views Residences has been so successful thanks to its prime location in one of the most vibrant residential areas in Dubai, as well as the competitive prices and high value offered."

Park Views Residences Tower A offers a range of luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as four-bedroom duplexes, with sizes of 750 sq. ft. to 2900 sq. ft., catering to a variety of needs and preferences.

Residents will also enjoy proximity to schools, iconic shopping destinations like Dubai Mall and Wafi Mall, alongside prominent landmarks like DIFC, Dubai World Trade Centre, and Downtown Dubai. The development fosters a sense of community with access to high-end amenities including a swimming pool and a fitness centre.

Wasl1 is a master development that consists of 13 multi-purpose towers, with over 3,500 residential units and 150,000 sq. ft. of retail space. This development expands across a 1.3 sq. ft. land mass and includes hospitality amenities, restaurants, cafes, and is a perfect community at the heart of the city.