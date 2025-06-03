DUBAI — Wasco Energy, the Energy Services division of Bursa Malaysia-listed Wasco Berhad, has officially launched a new fabrication yard in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (“JAFZA”), United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), strengthening its modular engineering and fabrication capabilities to support energy and industrial infrastructure projects across the Middle East and beyond.

Spanning 25,000 square metres with an annual production capacity of 10,000 tonnes, the new facility is designed to fabricate process modules, Pre-Assembled Unit/ Pre-Assembled Rack (“PAU/PAR”) units, gas compressor packages, substations, and E-Houses for both onshore and offshore applications. Its strategic location near one of the world’s busiest ports enhances Wasco’s ability to execute high-volume modular projects with greater efficiency and speed.

“This expansion is not just about scaling capacity, it’s about positioning Wasco closer to our clients and the region’s dynamic energy ecosystem,” said Shan Karupiah, Chief Executive Officer of Wasco Energy. “With this new UAE facility, we are better equipped to deliver high-quality, customised, and modular solutions with speed, precision, and engineering depth.”

Backed by a global team of over 600 in-house engineers, Wasco Energy offers end-to-end modular solutions—from Front-end Engineering Design (“FEED”) to fabrication and final delivery—leveraging multidisciplinary expertise and proven execution capabilities. The facility is built to international Health, Safety, and Environment (“HSE”) standards, incorporating stringent safety protocols and a strong zero-incident culture.

The UAE yard complements Wasco’s existing fabrication hubs in Batam (Indonesia) and Telok Panglima Garang (Malaysia), and pipe coating plants in Qatar, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Tanzania—reinforcing the Group’s global infrastructure delivery network.

Aligned with the UAE’s In-Country Value (“ICV”) programme, the new yard also advances local industrial development by promoting domestic content and strengthening regional supply chains.

“Our expanding global footprint underscores Wasco’s commitment to executional excellence,” Shan added. “This strategic expansion enhances our ability to service both regional and global projects with tailored engineering solutions that address the complex demands of today’s energy landscape.”

Wasco extended its appreciation to Mr. Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC; Ms. Ebtesam Alkaabi, Vice President, JAFZA Sales; and Mr. Saoud AlAwadhi, Director of Sales, for their support in establishing the facility. Mr. Al Hashmi welcomed Wasco’s investment and reaffirmed JAFZA’s commitment to long-term collaboration.

About Wasco Berhad

Founded in 1999, Wasco Berhad (www.wascoenergy.com) is a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions with operations in over 14 countries. The Group operates through two key divisions: Energy Services and Bioenergy Services. Its Energy Services Division delivers advanced pipe coating, corrosion protection, modular fabrication, and EPC solutions to conventional and renewable energy sectors. Wasco is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia (KLSE: WASCO), is a member of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index, and a signatory of the UN Global Compact.

Issued by Wasco Berhad. For media enquiries, please contact Juliana Jamaluddin (juliana.jamaluddin@wascoenergy.com) or Elinar Yasmeen (elinar.yasmeen@wascoenergy.com