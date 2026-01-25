Muscat, Oman – Ooredoo Fintech today announced that walletii by Ooredoo has been awarded Oman’s Most Trusted Brand 2025 in the Fintech category, as part of the annual awards organized by Apex Media.

Voted for by the public, the award reflects strong customer trust in walletii by Ooredoo as a reliable, everyday digital financial solution. The recognition coincides with the introduction of the Fintech category for the first time, underscoring the growing adoption of digital financial services in Oman and positioning walletii as a key contributor to the country’s accelerating digital transformation.

Launched officially in Oman in December 2024, walletii by Ooredoo has quickly established itself as a trusted digital wallet, offering customers a simple and secure way to manage everyday financial needs. Through the app, users can conveniently pay bills, transfer money, and make merchant payments, supporting a more efficient and cashless way of living.

Being recognised as Oman’s Most Trusted Fintech Brand highlights walletii’s focus on customer-centric innovation, reliability, and secure digital payments, while reinforcing its role in supporting financial inclusion and modern financial access in the Sultanate.

Mirko Giacco, CEO of Ooredoo Fintech, said:

““This recognition reflects the trust customers have placed in walletii in a very short time. Oman was the first market where we launched the walletii brand, and we look forward to taking this success to the wider region. Our focus remains on delivering secure, simple, and practical financial services that support everyday use for consumers and businesses alike.”

The award underscores Ooredoo Fintech’s commitment to building trusted, regulated, and accessible digital financial services across its operating markets, with walletii by Ooredoo positioned as a key enabler of modern, customer-first financial experiences.

To experience seamless international money transfers to more than 200 countries at competitive rates, and everyday digital financial services, customers can download the walletii by Ooredoo app, available on iOS and Android.

