Riyadh — Wallan Trading Company, in partnership with ZEEKR, has officially opened the doors to the first ZEEKR showroom on the Northern Ring Road in Riyadh. The opening ceremony was attended by Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding Company, alongside Mr. Cannon Wang, Managing Director of ZEEKR MEA Region, as well as senior officials, esteemed guests, customers, and media representatives.

This state-of-the-art 1,420-square-meter showroom marks a significant milestone for both Wallan Trading and ZEEKR, symbolizing the growing presence of the premium EV brand in the Kingdom. The launch follows the strategic alliance forged between Wallan Trading and ZEEKR earlier this year, positioning Wallan as the exclusive distributor for ZEEKR in Saudi Arabia.

Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding Company, expressed his pride in the collaboration, noting that this new showroom cements a shared commitment between Wallan and ZEEKR to shape the future of electric mobility in Saudi Arabia. "This showroom is more than a commercial space—it's a statement of our forward-thinking vision. ZEEKR brings premium electric vehicle technology to the Kingdom, while Wallan Trading ensures that our customers receive world-class service and access to the most innovative and sustainable transportation solutions. This aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambitions for a greener future," said Al-Wallan.

He further emphasized Wallan Trading’s readiness for expansion, highlighting their commitment to geographical growth to meet customer needs across Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Cannon Wang, Managing Director of ZEEKR MEA, expressed his enthusiasm for the opening of the new showroom: “We are absolutely thrilled to open our first dedicated ZEEKR showroom in Riyadh, in partnership with Wallan Trading. This marks an exciting chapter for ZEEKR as we bring our premium electric vehicles to Saudi Arabia, a market with immense potential and an increasingly eco-conscious consumer base. With Wallan Trading, we are confident in delivering an exceptional experience, not just with our innovative vehicles but also through unparalleled customer service. This showroom is a significant milestone in our journey toward leading the future of sustainable mobility in the region.”

Wang further emphasized that the Saudi market represents a key focus for ZEEKR’s growth, adding, "We are proud to see the Saudi consumer’s growing awareness of premium electric mobility, and we're eager to meet their expectations with our cutting-edge models."

The new showroom will feature ZEEKR’s most celebrated models, the ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X, both of which have garnered acclaim in international markets. These models were first unveiled to Saudi consumers at the SEVEN Concours Riyadh Autodshow, where they attracted considerable interest due to their sophisticated design, luxurious interiors, and advanced technologies.

ZEEKR 001

The ZEEKR 001 features a robust yet flexible structure, advanced collision protection, and intelligent driving technologies. This premium shooting brake offers a driving range of up to 620 kilometers on a single charge, with the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes using a 200kW DC charger. It features 544HP, all-wheel drive, and an acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds in its flagship and premium models. Measuring 4,955mm in length, 1,999mm in width, and 1,548mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,999mm.

ZEEKR X

The ZEEKR X, a compact premium SUV, is designed for those seeking high performance and cutting-edge technology in a smaller, more agile package. This compact SUV is tailored for modern living and exploration, delivering a driving range of up to 440 kilometers on a single charge with the ability to charge from 0% to 80% in just 28.8 minutes using a 150kW DC charger. With its dimensions at 4,432mm in length, 1,566mm in height, 1,836mm in width, and a 2,750mm wheelbase, it navigates city streets with finesse while commanding attention with its elegant design. It features a dual motor with 428HP all-wheel drive and a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.8 seconds.

The all-electric Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X have both been awarded 5-star ratings from Euro NCAP, the highest possible outcome from one of the world’s most respected consumer safety assessments. The 2024 assessment protocols were even more stringent than in previous years. Both models have also received maximum 5-star Green NCAP ratings. These results reflect the advanced safety features of Zeekr vehicles and their contributions towards sustainable development.

With Wallan Trading’s decades of expertise in the Saudi automotive market and ZEEKR’s cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, this showroom launch represents a pivotal moment in the Kingdom’s automotive industry. Together, Wallan and ZEEKR are poised to lead the charge in transforming the Saudi electric vehicle landscape, offering consumers a combination of luxury, innovation, and sustainable mobility.