Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 April 2026: In a step that reflects their commitment to the future of smart and sustainable mobility, Dubai Police, in cooperation with Performance Plus Motors, have added the luxury VOYAH FREE extended range electric vehicle to their patrol fleet.

The VOYAH FREE operates primarily on electric power, driven by dual electric motors and supported by a high-efficiency petrol generator that seamlessly recharges the battery to extend driving range without the need for frequent charging. This advanced system is known as EREV, Extended Range Electric Vehicle technology.

Major General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, officially unveiled the two VOYAH FREE patrol vehicles at the department’s headquarters, in the presence of Brigadier Nabil Mohammad Al Redha, his deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Saleh Al Nemer, Director of Dubai Police Vehicles Department, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish, Director of the Administrative Affairs Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, Mohamed Elzawawy, General Manager of Performance Plus Motors, Bayan Ziad Dodin, Group Head of Marketing and Customer Relations, Ahmad Al Sedeeki, Marketing Manager, Waseem Elaly, Group Corporate Sales Manager, in addition to a number of Dubai Police officers and employees from both sides.

Advanced specifications

During the launch, Major General Al Falasi reviewed the vehicle’s advanced specifications, which present a progressive concept of electric mobility. Its dual power operating system helps reduce emissions while maintaining the performance and range required for daily police duties.

These specifications reflect a shared commitment to sustainable mobility, the adoption of advanced technologies, and support for the UAE’s long-term vision for a greener and smarter transport system, particularly as the country continues to advance its national sustainability agenda and smart mobility goals.

Designed with a focus on intelligent technology, premium comfort and electrified performance, the VOYAH FREE represents the brand’s vision of modern luxury mobility. Powered by EREV technology, it delivers a combined driving range of up to 1,357 km according to the CLTC standard. It operates mainly on electric power, while a high efficiency petrol generator seamlessly recharges the battery when needed, eliminating range anxiety even on the longest journeys across the UAE.

The vehicle features a dual motor all-wheel drive system delivering a total output of 360 kW, equivalent to 483 horsepower, and 720 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, offering strong performance without compromise.

Engineered to suit every journey, the VOYAH FREE is equipped with a fully adjustable air suspension system offering up to 100 mm of lift range to adapt to different driving conditions. Inside, the vehicle features a fully integrated triple screen cabin that delivers a next generation experience for both drivers and passengers, while the luggage compartment offers generous capacity ranging from 560 to 1,320 litres, ensuring practicality for everyday use.

Fruitful Cooperation

Major General Al Falasi praised the close cooperation with Performance Plus Motors, stressing that Dubai Police seek, through the introduction of electric vehicles into their patrol fleet, to adopt environmentally friendly transport solutions while enhancing police presence across Dubai.

Strong Partnership

Mr Mohamed Elzawawy, General Manager of Performance Plus Motors, said: “This partnership goes beyond vehicle delivery. It is about building long term collaboration around smart, responsible mobility. VOYAH’s EREV technology offers an ideal balance between electric efficiency and extended range, making it a strong fit for fleet operations and a meaningful contributor to the UAE’s transition towards cleaner transportation.”

Honouring the partnership

At the end of the launch ceremony, Major General Al Falasi presented a commemorative shield to the representatives of Performance Plus Motors, and commemorative photographs were taken with the two new patrol vehicles.

For high-resolution assets and the press kit, please click HERE

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About Performance Plus Motors

VOYAH is distributed exclusively in the UAE by Performance Plus Motors. It is the premium electric vehicle brand of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of China’s largest automotive groups, with more than 50 years of automotive manufacturing excellence.

VOYAH UAE currently operates showrooms and aftersales service centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, offering customers access to a growing portfolio of advanced mobility solutions. As part of its expansion strategy, Performance Plus Motors continues to strengthen VOYAH’s footprint through additional retail and service locations, supporting increasing demand and enhancing customer accessibility across the UAE.