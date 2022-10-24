Fans can experience Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour at VOX Cinemas across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Lebanon on October 29

The event is set to feature the first live performance of Jin’s new track “The Astronaut”, co-written by Coldplay

The event marks the first-ever live worldwide cinema broadcast of a concert from Latin America

Tickets are now on voxcinemas.com and the VOX Cinemas app

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: VOX Cinemas is excited to announce that Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour special from Buenos Aires, with a special guest appearance from BTS member Jin, will be broadcasted live across its cinemas in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Lebanon on Saturday, 29 October.

With this worldwide broadcast of the band’s sold-out concert from Argentina, Coldplay fans across 70+ countries can unite and experience their favourite band’s record-breaking world tour on the big screen. The one-night only event promises a stadium-like spectacle bursting with classic Coldplay hits, lights, lasers, fireworks and stunning cinematography directed by acclaimed BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale. The event is also set to feature the first-ever live performance of BTS member Jin’s new track “The Astronaut”, co-written by Coldplay.

The ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour kicked off earlier this year, marking the British rock band’s return to live performing after the COVID-19 pandemic. From March to September, Coldplay members Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Phil Harvey and Will Champion are travelling across Latin America, North America and Europe and are set to end their six-month world tour with a special live broadcast from Buenos Aires – the first-ever live worldwide cinema broadcast of a concert from Latin America.

VOX Cinemas previously screened ‘Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams’, the band’s hugely successful seventh concert tour in 2018. Last March, it also broadcasted ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing’ in the MENA region, which sold out tickets after just 30 minutes in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. VOX Cinemas regularly screens alternative content such as concerts, football matches and documentaries to cater to the different tastes and preferences of its guests.

Tickets are now available on the VOX Cinemas’ website (voxcinemas.com) and the VOX Cinemas app. Prices start from AED 55 for regular tickets and AED 65 for premium tickets. To cater to local time zones, the delayed live broadcast will start at 6:30 p.m. GMT with a running time of 165 minutes.

-Ends-

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com/en

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim