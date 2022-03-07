Abu Dhabi:- Volvo Penta is continuously investing in its power generation engines. Over the last few years the company has introduced not only the full Stage V range for mobile gensets; the D8, D13, and D16, but also completely new additions to the Volvo Penta genset engine family. The compact and powerful D8 engine, and the 500 kVA power node to our D13 genset engine – both of which will be on display at MEE 2022.

Building customer relationships

When it comes to engines for power generation, Volvo Penta has been a strong player in the premium market for decades as an independent supplier. The company has a well-established reputation thanks in part to its connections to the Volvo Group but also its trusted products and global network for aftermarket support. Striving to create quick value for customers is a key area of Volvo Penta's ethos – with a focus on Total Cost of Ownership (TOC), especially when it comes to reducing fuel consumption.

“We want our customers to know that when they buy Volvo Penta genset engines that they are getting robust and efficient solutions,” says Anders Konradsson, Vice President Global Industrial Sales, Volvo Penta. “As a company, we pride ourselves on the strong relationships we have with our customers – relationships that are formed and strengthened at shows such as MEE.”

Understanding customer’s needs

Understanding end customers’ and OEM’s needs – both now and in the future – is at the heart of developing the right engines for power generation applications.

“We work closely with customers to develop genset engines that meet their needs and run smoothly in a range of environments,” explains Anders Konradsson. “Volvo Penta genset engines are used around the globe for a wide array of applications from adding resiliency to the grid capacity, to vital power sources for new construction activities and disaster response.”

Moving forward

“Volvo Penta is committed to continuing to improve today’s engines to become even more efficient and reliable,” concludes Anders Konradsson. “But it’s not just about the final product, we are committed to supporting our customers every step of the way with a strong aftermarket support present in over 130 markets worldwide.”

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said: “Sustainability will remain the main theme of our upcoming participation in the MEE in Dubai this year. The portfolio of new Volvo Penta power generation engines to be exhibited in the event reflects our direction at Al Masaood Power to promote and push for more eco-friendly power solutions in the local and regional markets.”

“During the three-day show, we will feature products that are known for their reduced emissions, energy efficiency, low fuel consumption and low noise levels whilst, at the same time, underscoring our organisation’s commitment to outstanding service operations and after-sales service. This also demonstrates our relentless efforts to address demands in Abu Dhabi and the UAE for cleaner energy and a more sustainable power supply,” he added.

Volvo Penta, together with its partner Al Masaood Power Division, is showcasing its latest additions to its engine range, the new D13 power node, the TAD1346GE 500 kVA and the compact and powerful D8 at Middle East Energy between March 7th-9th in Dubai. To find out more about Volvo Penta’s power generation range and total offer, visit stand H1.E10 at the show.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood Power Division

Al Masaood Power Division represents MTU, Volvo Penta, and Leroy Somer in the UAE and Bahrain, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

For more information about our products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit www.masaoodpower.com.

To view the complete range of the latest Volvo Penta products and solutions, please visit: https://www.volvopentashop.com/almasaoodauh/en-GB

About Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta, with approximately 3,500 dealers in over 130 countries, is a world-leading and global manufacturer of engines and complete power systems for boats, vessels, and industrial applications. The engine program comprises diesel and gasoline engines with power outputs of between 10 and 1000 hp. Volvo Penta is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy trucks, buses, and construction equipment.

Connect with Volvo Penta on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest company news and insight.

Orient Planet Group Tel: 00971 2 4418995 Email : media@orientplanet.com Website: www.orientplanet.com Marwa Kaabour Group Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager Tel: +971 2 201 7955 Email: marwa_kaabour@masaood.com

For more information, please contact: