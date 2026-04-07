Muscat – Vodafone Oman has captured approximately 17% market share as it marks four years of operations in the Sultanate, following strong growth in 2025, with its customer base increasing by 46% and net revenues rising by 66% compared to 2024. The result reflects continued growth across both consumer and enterprise segments, as the company expanded its presence and service delivery across the market.

In 2025, Vodafone Oman focused on sustaining performance at scale, as the market shifted from rapid growth to operational maturity. This placed greater emphasis on consistency in network performance, service delivery, and customer experience. That shift placed greater emphasis not on market entry, but on how operators delivered as demand and expectations continued to rise.

“Four years ago, the question was whether the market would change,” said Eng. Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone Oman. “By 2025, that question had been answered. The focus shifted to how consistently operators deliver at scale – across network performance, service quality, and overall customer experience. For us, this year was about proving we can grow without compromising that consistency.”

This was most visible in the network. Vodafone Oman’s 5G network now covers over 99% of the populated areas across the Sultanate. As the customer base scaled, the company prioritised capacity management and service consistency – reflected in its continued leadership in customer satisfaction for the four consecutive year.

Building on that foundation, the company continued to evolve its product offering to better reflect real usage patterns. In 2025, Vodafone Oman expanded its 5G broadband portfolio through Makani, introduced Raseed to give customers clearer visibility over their usage, and launched a PKI-enabled eSIM aligned with national digital authentication requirements. These developments formed part of a broader move towards services that reflected how customers used connectivity in practice, rather than how it had traditionally been packaged.

This development was increasingly supported by a digital operating model. The My Vodafone App accounted for over 64% of total revenue in 2025, with app-generated revenue growing 25% year-on-year. More than 1.2 billion interactions were recorded through the app during the year, highlighting the scale of Vodafone Oman’s digital engagement. The app was also recognised as the Best Digital Storefront in the Middle East in 2025.

Vodafone Oman expanded its retail footprint by more than 75%, reaching over 75 stores and eStores, supported by more than 5,500 sales points nationwide – strengthening access while maintaining a consistent omni-channel experience.

In the enterprise segment, growth accelerated as businesses moved beyond connectivity toward operational and digital solutions. Enterprise service revenues increased by 321%, while the customer base grew by 249% in 2025.

The company’s ability to operate at this level of scale was further demonstrated through the migration of more than 450,000 users from Friendi Mobile to Vodafone Oman’s network during the year, bringing the total number of users to approximately 1.5 million. The migration was completed while maintaining network performance, reinforcing the strength of the infrastructure built over the past four years.

Beyond connectivity, Vodafone Oman continued to strengthen its community presence through initiatives such as “Steps for Goodness” during Ramadan, its engagement during Khareef Dhofar, and its partnership with Sultan Qaboos University to support local capability development.

As it enters its fifth year of operations, Vodafone Oman will continue to build on what has been established over the past four years, maintaining a consistent level of performance as demand across its network and services continues to grow. This next phase is not about changing direction, but about ensuring that the experience customers and businesses rely on today is delivered with the same consistency and reliability as the company continues to scale, in line with how the market is now operating.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 5,500 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 17% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.

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