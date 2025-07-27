Muscat: Vodafone is returning to Dhofar this Khareef with a renewed vision for the season. Under the theme ‘Live it Right’, the 2025 campaign builds on the company’s long-standing commitment to bringing people together in ways that are meaningful, accessible, and memorable through seamless digital connectivity, purpose-led community engagement, and hospitality rooted in place.

“Each year, Khareef becomes an opportunity for us to deepen our presence, not just through visibility, but through value”, said Usama Al Saifi, Vodafone Oman’s Head of Brand and Communications. “‘Live it Right’ is our response to evolving expectations in Dhofar, and a reflection of how we see technology, culture, and community coming together. Whether it’s through a stronger network, smarter products, or engaging spaces, our aim is to show what Khareef is all about.”

Bringing this vision to life, ‘Live it Right’ introduces immersive spaces designed to deliver interactive and memorable experiences for Khareef visitors across Dhofar. These include eight unique activation zones in key locations such as Al Haffa, Ittin, and Al Dahareez.

The main highlight this year is Vodafone’s Viewpoint at Samharam Resort in Awqad, held in collaboration with local SMEs “Estikana” and “Ladh”. This social hub serves as a physical extension of the campaign message, offering a haven where digital and real-world connections come together, and where everyday stops become moments of recharge, reflection, and simple pleasure.

Complementing the experience, Vodafone’s 5G network continues to be a driving force behind the season. As Oman’s only fully digital network, it offers high-speed, low-latency 5G connectivity across key areas in Dhofar, supporting the movement, pace, and spontaneity that define Khareef. From coastal roads to mountain peaks, the network ensures that residents and visitors stay connected with ease and reliability. Supporting this is Makani Internet, Vodafone’s portable connectivity solution that adapts to life on the move, allowing users to stay online wherever the season takes them.

To further enhance the visitor experience, Vodafone has introduced a dedicated Khareef Visitor Pack starting from OMR 10. Designed for maximum convenience, it offers unlimited data and local calls plus international minutes, so travellers can explore Dhofar without interruption or worry.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 4,000 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 10% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.

