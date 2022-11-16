Muscat, Oman: As part of a long-term strategic partnership, Vodafone and Al Mouj Muscat are joining hands to deliver an unforgettable season of public events at Oman’s premium leisure and lifestyle destination. Under the new partnership, an exciting calendar of activities, performances and launches that make up a series of entertainment experiences are being planned for the local community and visitors to enjoy.

“We have big plans for Oman and since our launch we have forged ahead, building partnerships with like-minded organisations where we jointly foster great opportunities for growth and seek to create value for our customers and communities,” said Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone in Oman.

He went on to add, “Al Mouj Muscat is a thriving destination in the heart of Muscat and we believe that together we will take the upcoming season to a whole new level. Our teams have been working tirelessly, looking at every detail and touch-point to ensure that every person joining us will enjoy a differentiated experience.”

Nasser bin Masoud Al Sheibani, Al Mouj Muscat CEO said: “Our lifestyle destination welcomes close to 4 million visitors a year and it is home to 8,000 residents. We are known as the community where people enjoy the very best in how to live, work and play. Our focus is on creating great memories for everyone, every day which is why we look for partners who share the same commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. Together with Vodafone, we have planned a season of exciting activities for the whole family, and as Oman’s premier lifestyle destination, our oceanside community is the ideal place for people to come together and share in memorable leisure experiences at their best.”

The joint season’s calendar at Al Mouj Muscat will start with an event to celebrate Oman’s 52nd National Day. Paying tribute to a deeply rooted nation, the evening will include traditional performances, activities for all ages and a specially curated stage performance. The following weeks will also see activations for the much-anticipated football championship, as well as New Year’s Eve celebrations. In 2023, the two brands plan to bring even more experiences to Al Mouj Muscat with announcements and updates shared through social media platforms.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone International, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services. In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone Oman seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone Oman team is valued at 95%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localising technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/

About Al Mouj Muscat

Life Inspired

Al Mouj Muscat is a destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-wining architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for over 8,000 residents from 85 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, do better, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and The St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.

