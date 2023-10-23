Muscat, Oman: Vodafone Oman has set a new industry benchmark by becoming the first telecommunications service provider in the country to adopt regulatory compliance with its Records Management Manual and Retention Schedules, in collaboration with the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA).

By adopting the latest digital documents management technologies and solutions, Vodafone Oman aims to strengthen its operational efficiency, enhance transparency and optimise its internal processes. By partnering with the NRAA, Vodafone Oman is reaffirming its commitment to upholding industry standards and best practices in regulatory compliance in line with the Archives and Records Law issued by Royal Decree No. 60/2007 and its amendments under Royal Decree 52/2022.

Bader Al Zidi, CEO, Vodafone Oman, said: “From our very conception, Vodafone Oman has been determined to lead the way in the industry and dedicate ourselves to exceptional services while upholding the highest standards of compliance, data security and customer trust. We are proud to see our strategic efforts with the NRAA come to fruition after a year of careful and meticulous work from our team and we look forward to a long-standing partnership. We are extremely grateful for their invaluable expertise and guidance in developing this pioneering manual which further underlines our commitment to excellence.”

As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve in the Sultanate, Vodafone Oman continues to set new standards for its peers and the nation in line with Oman Vision 2040 goals. The newly adopted Records Management Manual establishing a comprehensive framework for ensuring the control, storage, retrieval and archiving of critical documents in line with relevant regulations, promoting responsible information management practices throughout the telecommunications sector.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 71 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

