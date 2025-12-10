Abu Dhabi, UAE — Masdar City Free Zone, Abu Dhabi’s premier destination for pioneering technology, advanced research, and sustainability driven commerce, has capped a milestone year by being recognized as the UAE’s fastest growing free zone. This achievement comes alongside four major awards honoring the city’s role as a global “green print” for sustainable urban development and a launchpad for business innovation. Representing Masdar City at the awards ceremony, Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director, accepted the honors on behalf of a business community that has expanded its scale, impact, and global partnerships over the course of 2025.

Awards received in 2025:

Most Sustainable Free Zone – UAE: Recognizes Masdar City Free Zone's success in attracting and hosting companies across sustainability and innovation sectors. The Free Zone's sustainable infrastructure and world-class green credentials create a compelling foundation for organizations in these sectors to establish themselves and scale their impact, fostering a concentrated ecosystem of purpose-driven businesses advancing real solutions to global challenges.

Fastest-Growing Business Community – UAE: Celebrates the Free Zone's rapid expansion to more than 2,000 tenants from over 90 countries, resulting in a 68% growth in workforce year-on-year from 2024 to 2025, anchored by streamlined licensing, advanced infrastructure, and competitive, sector-focused packages that accelerate business setup and growth.

Most Sustainable Urban Development & Design – UAE: Honors Masdar City’s position as a global “green print” for cities seeking real solutions to climate change. Recognizes world-class green building standards and sustainability-first governance, with one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum-certified buildings in the world and every asset meeting rigorous Estidama requirements.

Excellence in Customized Business Solutions – UAE: Recognizes the Free Zone’s ability to deliver tailor made infrastructure and specialized business support, from startup incubation and SME acceleration to global corporate headquarters, all within a sustainability focused governance framework. This includes flexible leasing solutions—flexi-desks, executive offices, shared labs, and more—alongside tailored licensing packages such as Freelance licensing, Startup Package, and Emirati Package, all configured to match the unique business needs and growth ambitions of tenants.

“Masdar City’s achievements this year prove that environmental outcomes and business outcomes can be delivered together, at scale, and with measurable impact,” said Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director, Masdar City. “These awards reflect the depth of what we have built here, sustainability embedded in every stage of design and operations, and competitiveness hard wired into how companies establish, grow, and thrive. Our community is a living example of what happens when entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and visionaries come together in a place designed from the ground up to fuel collaboration, innovation, and shared progress.”

Purpose built as a fully functional urban innovation zone, Masdar City blends traditional Arabic architectural principles with state of the art sustainability strategies to create a city adapted to its environment. Sustainable innovation is embedded from the ground up: recycled aluminum and low impact green concrete form the structural backbone of developments, while precisely engineered passive cooling, optimized airflow, and shaded streets reduce heat gain. Layered with renewable powered infrastructure and high performance facades, the built environment delivers efficiency, comfort, and climate resilience in every detail.

2025 was a year of community growth and global collaboration. The Free Zone expanded to more than 2,000 companies across six high impact clusters: Artificial Intelligence, Agritech, Life Sciences, Energy, Smart Mobility, and Space Technology. With a 99% occupancy rate and hundreds of delegations visiting from around the world, Masdar City strengthened Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for innovation, knowledge exchange, and cross sector partnership. The city’s ecosystem enabled startups and multinationals alike to pilot, scale, and export solutions addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

As the UAE’s fastest growing free zone, Masdar City offers a dynamic platform for pioneers and changemakers ready to grow their market presence while making a lasting difference. Companies joining the Free Zone gain access to world class infrastructure, specialized licensing, and an engaged, sustainability focused community that shares a vision for shaping the cities of tomorrow.

Historically, Masdar City and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) underwent a strategic separation in late 2022 to maximize their contributions to the UAE and the world while ensuring brand continuity for both entities. Please do not abbreviate Masdar City to Masdar. Masdar City is now a separate legal entity.

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 2,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city’s rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech start-up investor powered by both Masdar City and BP.