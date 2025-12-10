The Middle East region (excluding GCC markets) accounted for 29.1 % of total exports, with a value of AED 75.7 billion.

Africa ranked third, capturing 10% of total exports with a value of around AED 26.1 billion.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that GCC markets topped the list of global destinations for its members’ exports and re-exports during the first nine months of 2025. The region accounted for 48.2% of total member exports and re-exports, with a combined value of AED 125.3 billion. This strong performance reflects the strategic importance of markets in the Gulf among the chamber’s business community.

The Middle East region (excluding GCC countries) ranked second, accounting for 29.1% of total exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED 75.7 billion. African markets claimed third place with a 10% share and a total value of AED 26.1 billion.

The Asia-Pacific region followed in fourth place, contributing 8.4% of total member exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED 21.9 billion. European markets ranked fifth, with a 3% share and total value of AED 7.8 billion.

North America came sixth on the list, accounting for 0.7% of total exports and re-exports with a value of approximately AED 1.8 billion. Latin American markets ranked seventh, with a 0.4% share and a combined value of more than AED 1 billion.

Notably, the total value of Dubai Chamber of Commerce members’ exports and re-exports reached approximately AED 260 billion during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 16%.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.