Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Dell Technologies led by Adrian McDonald, President for Europe, Middle East & Africa; Walid Yehia, Managing Director – Gulf; and Mohammad Amin, Senior Vice President – CEEMETA at Dell Technologies. The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA, and Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, part of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA.

Discussions focused on strengthening co-operation in deploying cutting-edge technological solutions that advance Dubai’s smart infrastructure, green initiatives and the digital transformation of the utility sector.

Al Tayer affirmed that, in line with the vision and directives of Dubai’s wise leadership to make AI the cornerstone of future initiatives and services in the emirate, DEWA is harnessing the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, particularly AI, to enhance performance and productivity. He emphasised the critical role of robust IT infrastructure, AI and Big Data analytics in building more resilient, efficient and customer-centric utility services.

The meeting also highlighted opportunities for Dell Technologies to leverage its global expertise in digital transformation to accelerate DEWA’s ambitious road maps for sustainable energy, integrated water management and comprehensive smart city integration. The two sides explored collaboration in modernising critical infrastructure through next-generation IoT, edge computing and data centre solutions to improve grid reliability, seamlessly integrate renewable energy sources and optimise water distribution networks. They also examined how AI, advanced analytics and machine learning can transform operations through predictive maintenance of critical assets, dynamic demand forecasting and personalised customer engagement.

A key theme was promoting sustainable digital expansion by advancing green data centre technologies, energy-efficient designs and cutting-edge cooling solutions, complementing Dubai’s sustainability agenda.

The discussions concluded with a shared commitment to fortify cybersecurity frameworks to protect Dubai’s critical utility infrastructure and ensure its long-term security and resilience.