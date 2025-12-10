Dubai, UAE: Buyparts24 has signed a strategic joint venture with BSG Auto Parts at Automechanika Dubai, marking a major milestone in the evolution of the automotive aftermarket industry in the region. The partnership is designed to enhance product offerings for the UAE’s dynamic car parc, with a strong focus on high-quality aftermarket brands, while expanding the reach of Basbug Group’s private label brands, BSG Auto Parts and Orient Spare Parts, a private label brand from Ghassan Aboud Holding.

The joint venture combines Buyparts24’s innovative digital platform and operational expertise with BSG Auto Parts’ extensive market presence and decades-long experience in aftermarket automotive parts distribution. By merging sourcing and distribution at scale with advanced digital capabilities, the partnership is positioned to accelerate growth, expand market reach across the GCC and beyond, and set new benchmarks for efficiency and customer experience in automotive parts procurement.

Maher Aboud, CEO at Ghassan Aboud Holding said: “We are excited to partner with Basbug Group through Buyparts24 to redefine the automotive aftermarket in the region. This joint venture combines our digital expertise and regional presence with BSG’s global reach and industry experience, allowing us to deliver innovative solutions, enhanced service, and a comprehensive product offering to customers. Together, we are setting a new standard for aftermarket excellence across the UAE and beyond.”

Halit Basbug, Board Member at Basbug Group added: “This strategic partnership with Buyparts24, part of Ghassan Aboud Holding, marks a key milestone in Basbug Group’s international growth, particularly for BSG Auto Parts. By combining BSG’s global product strength, sourcing capabilities, and decades of expertise with Buyparts24’s digital excellence and regional presence, we can offer comprehensive aftermarket and OEM solutions. This collaboration expands our reach in the UAE and beyond, strengthens our operations, and reflects our commitment to innovation, digitalization, and shaping the future of the automotive industry.”

By joining forces, Buyparts24 and BSG Auto Parts are creating operational synergies, delivering enhanced customer value, and driving digital transformation in the automotive aftermarket. The joint venture represents the next phase in both organizations’ growth strategies, reflecting a long-term commitment to regional expansion, market leadership, and continued investment in infrastructure and technology.

About Buyparts24

Launched in 2021 by Ghassan Aboud Holding, Buyparts24 is a unified next-generation B2B e-commerce platform with a physical store presence, designed to provide seamless omnichannel automotive spare parts procurement and route-to-market distribution for brands. The platform simplifies, digitizes, and scales the automotive supply chain from the UAE, offering a comprehensive product range of 300+ brands, including OEM (Genuine), aftermarket, tires, batteries, lubricants, and consumables. AI-powered solutions such as Claude and Retell enable instant quotations, ordering, and intelligent analytics. Buyparts24 serves over 5,000 customers across fleet operators, gas stations, spare parts traders, and workshops/garages through web, mobile, and integrated applications, with a focus on category management, supplier management, sales strategy, and product technology.

About Basbug Group and BSG Auto Parts

Founded in 1974 in Istanbul, Basbug Group began its operations with retail spare parts for Anadol, Turkey’s first domestic vehicle. Today, under the umbrella of Basbug Group, the organization encompasses seven brands and operates across multiple segments of the automotive industry. With 51 years of experience and more than 1,250 employees, Basbug Group is recognized as one of Turkey’s leading companies in automotive spare parts distribution, online marketplaces, insurance, service chains, and vehicle sales. The Group is also a founding member of TATCOM and a partner of TEMOT INTERNATIONAL. Basbug Group targets a projected revenue of 500 million EUR for 2025.

Within the Group, the private label brand BSG Auto Parts serves over 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries, managing 135,000 active SKUs across 18 logistics centers.

Basbug reaches 97% of Türkiye through its own distribution fleet, with a customer mix consisting of 75% retail shops, 20% garages, and 5% wholesalers.

BSG Auto Parts maintains an international footprint with offices in Amsterdam (Netherlands), Istanbul (Türkiye), Dubai (UAE), and Ningbo (China), delivering integrated solutions to global markets.