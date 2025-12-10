DHAHRAN, SAUDI ARABIA – Qualcomm Technologies International Limited., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, and Aramco through the Saudi Accelerated Innovation Lab (AramcoSAIL) , a hub for innovation and technology development today announced the successful completion of the inaugural Design in Saudi Arabia with AI (DISAI), an accelerator program for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aimed to support startups that are adopting AI, IoT and wireless technologies.

This initiative supports early-stage startups in the high-tech sector by guiding them from product design and development through commercialization. It provides a comprehensive suite of support including technical assistance, business coaching, and intellectual property training, with a focus toward enhancing the Kingdom's technology ecosystem.

As part of the program, startups gain access to Aramco and Qualcomm engineers, advanced Qualcomm® technology platforms like mobile platforms 5G, IoT, AI, Cloud/On-Prem Inferencing, machine learning, and access to Aramco SAIL’s incubation space and resources. Startups can also collaborate with Qualcomm business teams and engage in global commercial opportunities with various Aramco entities. Ahmad AlKhowaiter, Executive Vice President of Technology and innovation said that "With the successful completion of the Design in Saudi Arabia with AI (DISAI) program, we're igniting innovation and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom. This achievement showcases the power of collaboration, driving progress and unlocking new opportunities when industry leaders, startups, and innovators come together."

The DISAI program builds on Qualcomm, Aramco and RDIA’s collaboration and Qualcomm’s proven track record of similar successful programs globally.

Dr. Sultan Binsaeed, Acting General Supervisor at RDIA said that "We are proud to join forces with Qualcomm and Aramco in empowering the next generation of high-tech innovators in the Kingdom. The DISAI program reflects our commitment to building a world-class innovation ecosystem, one that accelerates the development of advanced technologies, strengthens national capabilities, and enables startups to transform ideas into impactful solutions. This cohort demonstrates the talent and ambition driving Saudi Arabia’s innovation future, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

The 2025 cohort includes the following startups (listed in alphabetical order):

Agile Loop - AI driven IoT workflow integration tools

Manyface – Predictive maintenance for oil wells

Mobisense – Real-time speech-to-text transcription and AI-powered summarization in private 5G/6G networks

Orbital Universe – AI based carbon sequestration monitoring and analysis

PIxConvey – Intelligent map-less AGV/robotic navigation

ThakaaMed – Edge-AI healthcare diagnostic and operations

“DISAI 2025 startup showcase the depth of the Kingdom’s innovation landscape. By leveraging Qualcomm’s connectivity, IoT, and edge-AI technologies, these startups are addressing key national priorities for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from industrial transformation to robotics and healthcare,” said Wassim Chourbaji, President, Qualcomm MEA & SVP, Government Affairs EMEA. “We’re proud to support their journey and collaborate with Aramco and the Kingdom to help shape a smarter, more connected future.” Also, Said Dr. Ammar AlNahawi Director of Corporate Innovation “Our collaboration with Qualcomm and RDIA is a key part of AramcoSAIL’s strategy to drive innovation and economic growth in the Kingdom, and to establish the region as a hub for digital innovation.”

The program strongly emphasizes the importance of intellectual property (IP) rights protection and includes training on filing and maintaining patents. Beginning at the early stages of deployment of new technologies in products, Qualcomm Technologies helps participating startups understand and implement effective IP strategies to manage their patent portfolios.

“The 2025 DISAI cohort is redefining what's possible at the intersection of artificial intelligence and engineering excellence. Our technical teams are supporting the cohort, enabling them to create smarter, faster solutions for the challenges of tomorrow” said Abdulrahman A. Bayounis, director of IT Engineering. “This year’s DISAI cohort exemplifies Saudi Arabia’s leadership in deep-tech innovation. These startups are bold, inventive, and committed to solving real-world challenges using Qualcomm’s advanced cellular, IoT, and edge-AI technologies” said Sudeepto Roy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated. “By learning to protect their ideas through patenting, they are building not just products but enduring value. I am grateful to Aramco and RDIA for their vision and partnership in shaping the Kingdom into a global hub for intelligent industry.”

In an effort to harness Saudi Arabia’s vast potential for innovation and creativity, the L2Pro Saudi Arbia IP e-learning platform provides further support for startups across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This free online training program, developed in collaboration with Mohammed Al-Asaker Law Office in Saudi Arabia and AGIP, a leading IP law firm in the region, is designed to empower startups, SMEs, and researchers across the Kingdom. The platform provides essential knowledge and tools to protect and maximize innovations, addressing the pressing challenges. By equipping innovators with the skills needed to safeguard and commercialize their inventions, L2Pro Saudi Arabia aims to unlock new economic opportunities and foster a thriving ecosystem of innovation.

