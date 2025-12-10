Ajman, UAE: Ajman University has been named one of the first founding members of QS One, an elite leadership network that brings together universities shaping the future of global higher education. The announcement was made at the Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi, at the Emirate of Ajman booth, where Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice-President, and Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, QS Executive Director for Africa, Middle East and South Asia, presented the QS One Membership Certificate to Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

QS One is a highly selective community reserved for institutions that demonstrate vision, institutional maturity, and a strong capacity to influence sector-wide advancement. Membership signals strategic insight, global engagement, and a commitment to contributing to higher education’s most pressing conversations.

Introducing Ajman University as a Founding Member, Nunzio Quacquarelli, Founder and President of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, noted: “For over three decades, QS has had the privilege of partnering with institutions whose leadership helps shape the global higher education landscape. Ajman University is among them. Your institution will help define this new chapter for QS and the sector.”

This milestone builds on Ajman University’s expanding presence across influential international platforms. It reinforces AU’s role as a university actively shaping policy dialogue, academic innovation, and future-ready education systems aligned with national and regional ambitions.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Karim Seghir stated: “We extend our sincere appreciation to QS for welcoming Ajman University into this distinguished circle. Our partnership with QS continues to deepen in scope and impact, opening meaningful opportunities for collaboration, intelligence-sharing, and strategic engagement. Through QS One, we look forward to contributing to forward-looking conversations that support the UAE’s knowledge economy and strengthen the region’s academic ambitions. This membership enhances our ability to connect with global leaders, access critical insights, and continue aligning our efforts with national priorities in higher education and innovation.”

Reflecting on Ajman University’s inclusion as a founding member, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes remarked: “Ajman University joins QS One as a founding member at a moment when global higher education is undergoing profound transformation. AU has consistently demonstrated clarity of purpose, institutional maturity, and a commitment to advancing the sector through evidence-based decision-making and innovative practice. We are pleased to welcome the University into this select community of global leaders, and we look forward to continued collaboration as AU further strengthens its role in shaping the region’s academic future.”

As one of the UAE’s most forward-focused universities, Ajman University continues to reinforce its academic influence and international engagement. With strong momentum in global rankings, recognition from respected accreditation bodies, and a growing network of strategic partners, AU is advancing on a trajectory defined by innovation, institutional agility, and long-term purpose. The University’s emphasis on research impact, student success, and sustainability positions it as a distinguished institution contributing meaningfully to the future of higher education in the UAE and beyond.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 45,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae