Riyadh / New York - The Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with DinarStandard, aimed at expanding HPDC’s global leadership and empowering the Halal ecosystem to grow internationally.

This partnership represents a pivotal step through which HPDC will drive transformation across the global Halal economy, strengthen its international leadership, and reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a global halal hub.



The strategic partnership focuses on:

Accelerating the global development of the Halal economy and fostering innovation

Expanding HPDC’s global leadership and strengthening its international reach

Cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global center of excellence in the Halal sector

Increasing Saudi Arabia’s and HPDC’s impact in the global Halal market and supporting its sustainable

About Halal Products Development Company (HPDC)

Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a fully owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), aims to position Saudi Arabia as a leading global hub in the Halal sector by developing, empowering, and enabling the Halal products ecosystem.



About DinarStandard

DinarStandard is a global advisory and research firm specializing in halal markets and government innovation, with over 15 years of experience in growth strategy, market intelligence, and enabling organizations worldwide.



