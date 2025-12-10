PHOTO
Riyadh / New York - The Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with DinarStandard, aimed at expanding HPDC’s global leadership and empowering the Halal ecosystem to grow internationally.
This partnership represents a pivotal step through which HPDC will drive transformation across the global Halal economy, strengthen its international leadership, and reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a global halal hub.
The strategic partnership focuses on:
- Accelerating the global development of the Halal economy and fostering innovation
- Expanding HPDC’s global leadership and strengthening its international reach
- Cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global center of excellence in the Halal sector
- Increasing Saudi Arabia’s and HPDC’s impact in the global Halal market and supporting its sustainable
About Halal Products Development Company (HPDC)
Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a fully owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), aims to position Saudi Arabia as a leading global hub in the Halal sector by developing, empowering, and enabling the Halal products ecosystem.
About DinarStandard
DinarStandard is a global advisory and research firm specializing in halal markets and government innovation, with over 15 years of experience in growth strategy, market intelligence, and enabling organizations worldwide.
