Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Middle East-based HITEK AI, a part of the Farnek group of companies, has launched a significant upgrade to its innovative SAFETEK digital safety management platform. By incorporating AI-enabled Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and AI-integrated smart CCTV hazard detection, the platform now offers a smarter, faster, more cost-effective solution, with improved compliance for health and safety professionals across multiple industry sectors.

Its AI-Enabled Root Cause Analysis (RCA) module uses pattern recognition, historical incident data, and real-time contextual inputs to identify the underlying causes of an incident. It leverages machine learning models trained on regional and site-specific data to pinpoint recurring risks and human factor trends and can be used to generate predictive insights rather than just reactive conclusions.

“The Incident Report RCA System is more than just an analytical tool—it’s a strategic asset for workplace safety. By integrating historical learning with DeepSeek AI’s intelligent analysis, organisations can achieve greater accuracy, deeper insights, and smarter safety strategies. With this dual-mode approach, businesses can ensure fewer workplace incidents, stronger compliance, and a culture of safety that is constantly evolving and improving,” commented Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of HITEK AI.

In addition, HITEK has added an AI-Integrated Smart CCTV Hazard Detection System to SAFETEK, which can now connect with AI-enabled smart surveillance systems to analyse live camera feeds for safety-related anomalies...such as unsafe or unusual behaviour, unauthorised access, PPE non-compliance and potential hazards like oil spills or improper material storage. By using deep learning-based object detection the system triggers real-time alerts to safety teams, enabling instant mitigation.

“Built on robust object detection models, it provides a scalable, automated layer of oversight that reduces the need for manual inspections while ensuring high standards of workplace safety. These new features were added in direct response to client feedback for more proactive and insightful analysis and automated risk detection. The market is becoming more technically advanced and requires more mature AI functionality. Traditional manual audits and post-incident reviews, while necessary, simply take too long and cause delays in the reporting process.

“Our goal is to ensure that safety leaders are empowered with real-time visibility, early warnings, and automated analysis to prevent incidents before they escalate, in complex environments especially where there is public interface with the operations or workforce, such as airports, shopping malls, and large commercial facilities. However, it is also particularly relevant to other sectors such as construction, manufacturing industries and plants, refineries and factories,” added Aijaz.

According to industry experts, when predictive RCA is implemented, there is up to a 40% reduction in incident recurrence, a 30–50% faster response through real-time video alerting systems, 25% average cost savings on safety manpower and manual inspections due to AI automation and facilities using AI-driven surveillance have also reported over 35% improvement in safety compliance during internal audits.

“The upgraded platform features deliver even faster incident response times, fewer repeat cases, and reduced reliance on manual inspections. AI-powered RCA identifies underlying issues and autocompletes reports, while smart CCTV alerts management teams about unsafe behavior in real time. This improves efficiency, supports ISO-aligned compliance, and also ensures consistent oversight across all sites,

“To summarise, SAFETEK now offers proactive safety management, lower operational costs, and stronger control over risk, accelerating ROI on safety initiative investments,” said Ryan Mitchell, Director – QHSEW at Farnek.

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure.

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss- owned independent total facilities management company.

