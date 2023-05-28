Muscat, Oman: Vodafone Oman is shaking up Oman’s telecom industry with game-changing plans unoffered by anyone in the Sultanate. Launching Vodafone BLACK postpaid packages, the operator has made a major move to revolutionise the way telecom services are experienced and enjoyed.

Backed by their next-gen network, the postpaid packages are the first-of-their-kind in Oman to offer customers non-stop data, data rollover and access to Vodafone’s international network across 28 countries in addition to the GCC without roaming charges. It also makes Vodafone amongst the first in the world to offer postpaid packages that allow for full digital onboarding thanks to eSIM activation in less than two minutes via the My Vodafone App. Other unique benefits include special launch bonus data of up to 30GB per month.

Honouring ambitious development plans announced in early 2023, the four new packages – Explore, Elite, Pioneer and Prime – bring Oman’s customers closer to the future than ever before. The only 100% digital operator, Vodafone is rolling out the latest cloud network technology called ‘5G NEXT’ across the country. Customers using 5G-enabled devices in Muscat, Al Batinah, Dhofar and Duqm will have access to a transformational network that is built for future technological advancements.

Mohammed Al Hakmani, Head of Product Management from Vodafone Oman, said: “From day one, we had pledged to do things differently, pushing the sector forward with our unique approach, drive for innovation and scalable 5G capabilities. A year into our operations, the time came for us to address a new market segment and after carefully assessing their needs, wants and aspirations, we are proud to be introducing such a value-add proposition through our Vodafone BLACK postpaid.”

With heightened connectivity, lightning-fast speeds, low latency and more, Vodafone customers on ‘5G NEXT’ can expect quicker online response times, real-time updates, seamless gaming experiences and smart-device communication that will change the way they communicate with each other and with their surroundings.

Customers today can take advantage of a simple sign up to Vodafone BLACK packages through the My Vodafone App, which is available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and across 71 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors. For more information visit: www.vodafone.om

Vodafone Oman’s Black tariffs:

Tariff Explore Elite Pioneer Prime Price (OMR) 12 16 24 36 Total data 25GB 35GB 80GB 110GB Data 20GB 25GB 60GB 80GB Bonus data 5GB 10GB 20GB 30GB National minutes 500 + 500 bonus minutes Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited SMS -- Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited International minutes (28 countries) -- 100 200 500 Value-add Mumayizat discounts No extra costs for plan usage in GCC and Vodafone Destinations Data rollover Mumayizat discounts No extra costs for plan usage in GCC and Vodafone Destinations Data rollover 1GB World Roaming Mumayizat discounts No extra costs for plan usage in GCC and Vodafone Destinations Data rollover 4GB World Roaming Mumayizat discounts No extra costs for plan usage in GCC and Vodafone Destinations Data rollover 6GB World Roaming

