Muscat, Oman: Vodafone in Oman walked away with the prestigious Cyber Security Award at Oman’s Big Data & Analytics Meet for its successful programme designed to protect its network and customers. Hosted for the second consecutive year, the Big Data & Analytics award programme recognises and honours companies that have succeeded in showing how data, Big Data and analytics can boost corporate performance, improve customer experience, and drive product creation, sales and financial success.

Vodafone was recognised for its leading work in applied practice for Big Data in day-to-day cyber security operations; which allows the company to rapidly detect threats made at a scale and ensure comprehensive security controls. The company’s proven cost-efficient approach with the use of open-source technologies; orchestration and automation in a unified platform; and super-fast and scalable cloud deployment; were also lauded during the award ceremony.

“We are extremely proud to receive this award, which is testament to the skill, expertise and hard work of everybody involved in our Cyber Security function at Vodafone in Oman,” said Jaifar Al Mamari, Head of Cyber Security. “Visibility is key to maintain any organizations security posture and by harnessing the power of big data we have managed to achieve high visibility across all our attack surfaces. This award demonstrates our success so far and how seriously we take the security of not only our network but also that of our customers, to whom we have been striving to provide world-class experiences since we began our story here in Oman.”

To date, Vodafone in Oman has assembled one of the largest Big Data and analytics clusters in the Sultanate that is designed for security monitoring, threat hunting and threat intelligence. The platform leverages enormous data sources and process and analyse more than 3 billion security events every 24 hours using machine learning algorithms and AI.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone team exceeds 90%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localizing technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/

