Cairo – Vodafone Egypt has announced its new partnership with Yango Play, the all-in-one entertainment super app offering a unique experience for fans of movies, series, music, and games across Egypt and the MENA region. Yango Play, the leading platform, stands out with its extensive library of digital content, including the latest Arabic and foreign movies and series, original productions, music, and interactive games. What sets Yango Play apart is its focus on providing users with an all-encompassing entertainment experience, catering to a wide range of interests and preferences.



Aiming to strengthen Vodafone Egypt’s position as a leader in delivering digital entertainment services, Yango Play offers its exclusive content to Vodafone customers. This partnership will bring a wealth of benefits to Vodafone Egypt’s customers, including access to a rich and diverse library of content, exclusive releases, and a seamless user experience. The platform provides an exceptional experience catering to the needs of every family member, bringing everything they seek under one roof.



"Placing our customers at the heart of our operations and striving to become an integral part of their daily lives has always been our primary focus since our inception in the Egyptian market," affirmed Karim Eid, Chief Commercial Officer at Vodafone Egypt. "Our partnership with Yango Play is a testament to our commitment to providing a comprehensive digital entertainment experience that meets our customers' needs and enriches their lifestyles. Through continuous innovation and collaboration with industry leaders, we are unwavering in our dedication to offering exceptional services that reinforce Vodafone as the top choice for those seeking excellence."



Roman Shimanskiy, Chief Executive of Yango Play, commented, "This fruitful partnership marks a significant step in our mission to redefine the concept of digital entertainment. We provide content that inspires and meets the aspirations of customers in Egypt, leveraging cutting-edge technology and the strength of such strategic partnerships. This is more than just an alliance; it is an investment in the future of digital entertainment, integrating innovation and a seamless experience into the daily lives of our users."



Collaborating with Yango Play and other leading local and regional entertainment platforms is part of Vodafone Egypt’s strategy to enhance digital entertainment experiences. This partnership is considered a significant milestone in the company’s journey to deliver exceptional entertainment services that align with the evolving expectations of customers in Egypt and the region.