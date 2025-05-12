An exclusive selection of apartments and penthouses with sweeping views of lush fairways and the iconic Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar has today announced its partnership with Hilton (NYSE: HLT), the global hospitality company, to develop Abu Dhabi’s first Waldorf Astoria Residences and the first branded residences located on Yas Island.

In the presence of Aldar’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Talal Al Dhiyebi, the partnership was signed by Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development and Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residences, EMEA, at Hiton.

Situated along the pristine Yas Links Golf Course, the Middle East’s first true links course and the host of the Abu Dhabi Championship - a DP World Tour Rolex Series event - Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas will bring the award-winning luxury hospitality brand’s presence to the capital. The residences will offer an exclusive selection of premium furnished apartments and penthouses, with top-of-the-line amenities and services. Residents will enjoy sweeping views of the lush fairways and the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, home to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.



Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, commented: “Our partnership with Hilton will bring the Waldorf Astoria brand to Abu Dhabi for the first time, and further bolster the emirate’s position as a global destination of choice for both investment and long-term residency. The partnership aligns with our ambition to instil a hospitality mindset across our organisation and enables us to deliver signature experiences for our customers with a brand that is globally renowned for its heritage and sophistication.”

Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residences, EMEA, Hilton, said: “We are delighted to partner with Aldar on this stunning Yas Island development, representing the debut of Waldorf Astoria Residences in Abu Dhabi and marking a significant milestone in our luxury branded residential growth strategy. The region is witnessing unparalleled demand for luxury branded residences and we are committed to delivering exceptional properties that promise discerning individuals a luxury living experience with world-class amenities, service excellence and a unique opportunity for owners to become part of the Waldorf Astoria legacy.”

Set to launch for sale in the coming weeks, the branded residences will bring Waldorf Astoria’s storied legacy of timeless elegance to the heart of Yas Island. Residents will enjoy direct access to world-class attractions such as Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena, as well as the tranquil Gardenia Bay waterfront promenade and the scenic mangroves of West Yas.

Starting from its first hotel and residences at Waldorf Astoria New York (re-opening Spring 2025), the brand features a premier global residential portfolio that includes more than 20 residential properties currently open or in development.

