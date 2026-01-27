Aswan, Egypt – Vodafone Egypt announced strong financial results for the 2025 fiscal year, achieving record revenues of approximately EGP 55 billion, reflecting a 46.1% growth compared to the previous fiscal year. This outstanding performance highlights the success of the company’s expansion strategy and its continued ability to address the evolving needs of the Egyptian market and its customers.

The announcement was made by Ayman El-Saadany, Head of External Affairs at Vodafone Egypt, during the Vodafone Egypt Media Forum held in Aswan 2026.

El-Saadany attributed this significant growth to Vodafone Egypt’s sustained investments in developing network infrastructure, enhancing the quality of digital services, and expanding its portfolio of innovative technological solutions for both individuals and businesses. He emphasized that delivering an exceptional customer experience remains a top priority, with continuous efforts to provide faster, more efficient, and highly reliable services.

Vodafone Egypt’s customer base has now reached approximately 53 million subscribers across mobile and internet services, maintaining its position as the leading telecommunications provider in the Egyptian market by subscriber count. This broad reach reflects the high level of trust customers place in the Vodafone brand and its comprehensive range of telecommunications and digital services.

In the area of digital financial services, El-Saadany revealed that Vodafone Cash now serves around 11 million users, reinforcing the company’s role in promoting financial inclusion and supporting Egypt’s transition toward a less cash-dependent economy. He noted that digital wallets have become an essential tool in everyday life, enabling seamless payments, transfers, and bill payments.

Vodafone Egypt also continues to play a pivotal role in advancing digital transformation within the healthcare sector. The company has partnered with approximately 300 healthcare facilities nationwide, delivering advanced digital solutions designed to enhance the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. These initiatives currently benefit more than 13 million citizens across various governorates, improving access to healthcare through technology.

El-Saadany concluded by reaffirming Vodafone Egypt’s commitment to ongoing investment in technology and innovation, and to supporting the government’s digital transformation agenda, contributing to sustainable economic growth and an improved quality of life for citizens across Egypt.