Muscat: Vodafone Oman has dominated the January 2024 Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report claiming 11 of the 14 categories, either outright or jointly. As Oman’s fully digital operator, Vodafone set the benchmark on how to harness the power of technology to deliver seamless, uninterrupted and fast online mobile experiences to customers.

The global independent analytics company reported Vodafone Oman the outright winner of both overall speed awards (Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience), both games experience awards (Games Experience and 5G Games Experience), Video Experience, 5G Upload Speed and Consistent Quality. Vodafone Oman was also a joint winner in two categories — 5G Video Experience and is part of the three-way statistical tie for 5G Availability

Receiving the accolades at MWC in Barcelona, Bader Al Zidi, Vodafone Oman CEO said, “It is a moment of great pride to be receiving multiple award wins from Opensignal as a result of our hard work, dedication and perseverance. In 2023 we had ambitious plans for our network, aiming to fast-track our 5G roll-out and grow our reach and population coverage all the while focusing on providing customers with an overall elevated experience. Today, Opensignal has validated our efforts, through first-hand customer experience analysis.”

In 2023, Vodafone Oman expanded its 5G network presence by a remarkable 105% ensuring it reached even more communities and offer improved connectivity. As a result, its 5G population coverage increased by 120%, bringing the benefits of connectivity to a wider demographic in line with Oman's digital transformation goals.

Central to Vodafone Oman's success is its 5G Next LEVEL network which redefines user experience by offering unparalleled speeds, lower latency, and efficient data usage. Unlike legacy operators, Vodafone Oman's nationwide network operates without speed caps, enabling seamless connectivity for both business and leisure. In addition, crystal-clear Volte calling over the fast, reliable 4G network further exemplifies the company’s dedication to superior quality in communication.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 75 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

Opensignal Awards – Oman: Mobile Network Experience Report January 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period September 1 – November 29, 2023 © 2024 Opensignal Limited.

E: latest@ouridentity.com