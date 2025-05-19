Tokyo, Japan - VLC Holdings Ltd (VLCHD), a leading Japanese technology company listed on the Nagoya Stock Exchange, and Cyber Falcon Cyber Security Services, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Inovartic Investment, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish cybersecurity training facilities across the UAE. The MOU was signed during the Abu Dhabi–Tokyo Business Connect forum, recently organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber in Tokyo, Japan.

Under the MOU, VLCHD will provide its Cyber Arena platform, an advanced simulation system for cyber defence training, for Cyber Falcon to supply and deploy at select customer sites across the UAE. The project aims to support vital sectors in the country, such as government agencies, banks, and the power generation sector, by providing practical training in cybersecurity to enhance their readiness and ability to counter cyber threats.

The two parties have committed to completing the deployment and commercial launch of the first cybersecurity training ground by December 31, 2025, marking a major milestone in enhancing cybersecurity capabilities in the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. His Excellency said: “We congratulate both companies on this cooperation, which will add value in achieving our shared goals and fulfilling the aspirations of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to expand local business activities at the regional and global levels. It also supports its innovative partnerships that enhance the business environment in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, particularly in smart and vital sectors.”

His Excellency Al Dhaheri added: “The partnership between VLC Holding and Cyber ​​Falcon represents an important step towards strengthening the UAE’s cybersecurity infrastructure. By employing advanced technologies, such as the Cyber ​​Arena platform, we are contributing to building a safer and more resilient digital environment to protect vital sectors in the country. This unique initiative represents a pivotal milestone in supporting national security and is in line with the Chamber’s vision of establishing the UAE as a global benchmark for excellence in cybersecurity.”

Norihiko Ishihara, CEO and President of VLC Holdings Ltd, said: “This partnership represents a new chapter in regional cybersecurity readiness. By introducing the Cyber Arena to the UAE with Cyber Falcon, we are equipping institutions with innovative tools to strengthen their defences against evolving cyber threats.”

Saif Aldarmaki, Chairman and Co-Founder of Cyber Falcon, said: “We are proud to partner with VLC Holdings to launch this transformative initiative. This collaboration underscores the UAE’s position as an emerging hub for cybersecurity excellence, and aligns with our mission to develop cybersecurity expertise, protect critical infrastructure, and advance national cybersecurity strategies.”

Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Cyber Falcon, added: "By integrating globally recognised technologies like the Cyber Arena platform with local talent and infrastructure, we are building a more robust digital defence ecosystem and empowering the next generation of skilled cybersecurity professionals"

The MOU reflects the shared commitment of both parties to knowledge transfer, capacity building, and skills development within the UAE’s cybersecurity sector. The two sides will work together to finalise operational plans and ensure the successful deployment and commercialisation of the Cyber Arena platform by the end of 2025.