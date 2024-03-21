Dubai - In the spirit of compassion and community support, vivo, a leading smartphone company, announced the launch of its Togetherness campaign. As part of this initiative for this year, vivo distributed grocery packets to over 500 underprivileged individuals during Ramadan.

vivo recognized the importance of empathy and generosity specially during Ramadan, a time of reflection and giving. Through the Togetherness campaign, the company aims to extend a helping hand to those in need, embodying the values of compassion and solidarity.

The distribution event took place recently at the Al Ghurair company camp in Sonapur in the presence of Dubai police supporting this noble initiative. This marked the first time a smartphone company had taken such a proactive step in supporting a social cause of this magnitude, underscoring vivo's commitment to making a positive impact on society.

"We are deeply committed to giving back to the community and supporting those in need, especially during times of hardships," said Saeed Klaib, Director of Communications at vivo Middle East. "By launching the Togetherness campaign, we aim to not only provide essential support to vulnerable individuals and families but also to foster a culture of compassion and unity. We are always inspired by the leadership of the UAE and its dedication to humanitarian efforts, and we were honored to contribute to this noble cause."

The Togetherness campaign reflects vivo's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its belief in the power of collective action to drive meaningful change. Through initiatives like this, vivo continues to demonstrate its efforts to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and communities worldwide.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen,* user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

