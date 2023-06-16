Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Vivium Holding, a progressive single family office headquartered in Dubai, is thrilled to announce its partnership with MEVP (Middle East Venture Partners), a leading venture capital asset manager in the MENA region, as Cornerstone Partner. The collaboration marks an important milestone in expanding both companies’ investments horizons, fostering growth and innovation in the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem.



MEVP has been at the forefront of venture capital investing in the MENA region for more than a decade with a strong record of successful investments in technology start-ups across various sectors. Vivium Holding’s mission to invest in talent, ideas and build brands to leave a meaningful generational impact establishes powerful synergies that strengthen the collaboration. By joining forces with MEVP as Cornerstone Partner, Vivium aims to leverage its expertise and resources to identify and support the most promising technology start-ups in MENA.



Vivium Holding is focused on building purposeful value creation for investors, stakeholders, and businesses in the MENA region through its diversified investment portfolio in the areas of luxury residential and hospitality, technology, and passion investments such as art and design.



MEVP currently manages four regional technology-focused venture capital funds with more than USD 300 million in assets under management and USD 1.6 billion in co-investments.



MEVP has successfully backed more than 60 start-ups across MENA including industry leaders such as Anghami, the now Nasdaq listed MENA leader in music streaming and digital entertainment, digital payment infrastructure provider HyperPay, and Fresha, one of the top global digital marketplaces for beauty and wellness services.



The partnership is established as MEVP launches its fourth flagship MENA VC fund – the Middle East Venture Fund IV (MEVF IV) – with a target size of USD 150 million. MEVF IV’s will focus on investing in innovative early-stage and growth-stage technology companies and supporting their growth into MENA market leaders.



“We are pleased to join MEVP in this strategic partnership that underscores our commitment to support the growth of innovative start-ups in MENA.” said Elie Khouri, Founder and CEO of Vivium Holding. “Together, we will accelerate the development of the region’s thriving VC ecosystem, empowering start-ups to grow into mainstream regional and global champions and to create long-term sustainable businesses.”



Walid Hanna, Chairman and co-CEO of MEVP added, “My MEVP Partners and I are thrilled to have Vivium Holding join us as Cornerstone Partner. Vivium Holding’s strong focus on technology investments and their global perspective on innovation will complement MEVP’s existing capabilities, allowing us to together create even more value to both our portfolios and to the wider entrepreneurship community in the MENA region.”



Vivium Holding's appointment as Cornerstone Partner with MEVP is timely; the MENA region continues to witness a surge in entrepreneurial activity, with startups disrupting traditional industries and driving digital transformation. The collaboration between Vivium Holding and MEVP is poised to drive economic growth, job creation, and technological advancements across the MENA region.

About Vivium Holding

Vivum Holding is a first-generation, progressive Single Family Office, founded by Elie Khouri in 2017, with a focus on alternative investing. The company is headquartered in ICD Brookfield, located in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).



Vivium Holding’s mission is to “invest in talent, ideas, and build brands, to leave a meaningful generational impact”.



Vivium Holding distinctive investment philosophy, global network and diverse interests shaped the company’s portfolio of curated investments in the areas of luxury residential and hospitality, technology and passion investments including art and design.

For more information, please visit www.viviumholding.com

About MEVP

MEVP (Middle East Venture Partners) is one of the pioneering venture capital asset managers in the MENA region. MEVP currently manages four regional technology-focused venture capital funds with more than USD 300 million in assets under management and USD 1.6 billion in co-investments.

To date, MEVP’s team of 21 investment professionals has invested in more than 60 portfolio companies across MENA, Sub-Saharan Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey.

For more information, please visit www.mevp.com

