After the successful launch of its first group in July, the world’s largest peer-advisory group, VISTAGE, has announced it is forming a second CEO group in Dubai.

12 CEOs make up the founding group from a range of industries including technology, hospitality, media, FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing and education. Every month these leaders meet to share experiences, learn from each other, challenge their thinking and work on their business strategies.

The company is holding a Discovery Session in November for CEOs and leaders to explore how peer advisory groups can help grow their business.

“The ever-changing environment, markets and technology means that one leader can’t possibly keep up with the skills required to deal with every situation. By joining a like-minded peer group like VISTAGE, CEOs have access to different skillsets, different experiences and effectively a brains trust to navigate tricky situations,” explains Nathan Farrugia, Managing Director of Vistage International UAE.

VISTAGE is the leading CEO-driven coaching and networking organisation in the world, with 28,000 members in 25 countries. Our peer advisory groups have allowed our members to grow their business multiple times faster than their industry norm, as well as speed up international growth and improve local agility.

“Adaptability and sustainability are two themes which keep surfacing to prepare for the future, and many companies will approach this differently. Building agility and resilience in your team, your service and your product is the key. Being able to step back and learn from those finding success is invaluable, especially as too often, CEOs are left to figure things out on their own,” adds Farrugia.

According to internal research, VISTAGE members grow on average 2.2 times their industry rate, thrive in volatile situations and grow sustainable businesses that are recognised by Fortune as well as their industry peers.

External high-level speakers are flown in by VISTAGE to provide thought leadership and new insights to the business leaders, who are also supported by qualified executive coaches and a members care team.

VISTAGE members have ongoing access to the business leaders around the world: interacting, exchanging ideas and networking with their peers globally. These relationships open opportunities for business growth supply chain and diversification, and many members make use of the value this network brings to them and their business.

The Discovery Session will be held on Tuesday 15 November at 3pm to 6pm, in DIFC, Dubai. To reserve your place and learn how you can grow your business, interested leaders can reach out via email to aleksandra@vistage.ae

About Vistage

Since 1957, Vistage has been bringing together high-integrity executives and business owners into private advisory groups. Each group is purpose-built to help members support each other, improve performance and outcomes of their businesses.

With experts from sectors as diverse as retail and construction, finance and marketing, the Vistage network is growing rapidly with members benefiting from the likes of knowledge sharing to accessing key government policy resources.

Groups such as women in business and family business clusters allow specialists in small, medium and large-scale businesses to find experts in their chosen field or sector and discuss best practices and develop mutually beneficial relationships.

The group also conducts events, private coaching and online group discussions for its valued members.

For more information, please visit: https://vistage.ae/