Visit Qatar, the main marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism, has announced a new organisational structure that aligns with the National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and Tourism Strategy 2030. This strategic realignment is designed to strengthen Visit Qatar’s mission of increasing international visitor demand by cultivating Qatar’s diverse touristic offering.

The new organisational structure introduces several key roles aimed at bolstering Visit Qatar’s capacity to develop new thrilling attractions and diversify the country’s events calendar. Among the new appointments are specialists in digital products, festivals and events, financial management, and strategic project planning.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, said: “As we continue to attract outstanding talent in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2030, Visit Qatar is pleased to unveil a new organisational structure that will empower us to further our mission of showcasing Qatar’s rich tourism offering and enhancing our global presence. With our new team members on board, we are well-positioned to drive innovation, manage large-scale events, and deliver exceptional experiences that will attract visitors from around the world.”

Through its extensive network of international offices, cutting-edge digital platforms, and strategic marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is significantly broadening the country’s global reach. As part of its strategic vision, Visit Qatar is dedicated to diversifying the nation’s offerings by organising a wide array of unique experiences, festivals, and events designed to captivate and attract visitors from around the world, while ensuring an exceptional and memorable experience for all in Qatar.

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.