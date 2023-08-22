VisionLabs, a global leader in advanced computer vision technologies, introduces LUNA ACE 2 – a new generation access control terminal with the highest security standards, matching government, and large enterprise customers. The AI-driven device with an enhanced system of cameras and VisionLabs’ “on-the-move” technology allows people to pass through the identity check without even stopping. The UAE, which is famous for using face recognition at passport control, police, public transport, banking, and other public spheres, becomes the first country, which will implement LUNA ACE 2 in the infrastructure.

LUNA ACE 2 consists of the terminal device, the award-winning face recognition engine, and a special device management platform. The new access control solution has lots of areas for implementation: corporations, public transport systems, government organizations, supermarkets and boutiques, banks, plants and factories, etc.

In order to meet the customer’s requirements for security and ensure a smooth experience with LUNA ACE 2, VisionLabs has fully covered all the hardware-software technology functionality and now introduce companies with extended functionality:

In-house liveness detection algorithm running in real-time, which is able to differentiate real people from high-quality printed photos, face masks, and other types of fraudulent attacks.

Complete control over the device performance with the flexibility of adapting the unit software to the organization’s needs.

Intuitive device management and extensive monitoring capabilities through the LUNA ACE Management Server tools.

API-based integrations hub ready to interact with any third-party access control software.

The specially trained unbiased VisionLabs’ face recognition engine, which is able to show its best performance when working with LUNA ACE 2.

VisionLabs made special attention to the looks and design of the new device. “Although our major goal was to make the most reliable face recognition solution in the world, we do care about good design. Unlike its predecessor, the new LUNA ACE 2 device became more compact, and thinner and received a 7’’ screen size”, said Bhushan Kate, the IMEA Regional Director at VisionLabs. “All those things made us fall in love with smartphones after the cell phone design frenzy of the 2000s. We designed a beautiful hi-tech device but with enterprise-grade software running on it.”

LUNA ACE 2 became the second generation of the VisionLabs flagman access control solution LUNA ACE, introduced in 2021, to set a new standard in the field of biometric data identification.

About the company

VisionLabs - a computer vision company with a representative office in Dubai. The advanced facial recognition technology from VisionLabs enables businesses to determine and verify the identity of staff, customers, and visitors quickly, securely, and with unparalleled accuracy. Today, the company’s hardware and software are used in more than 60 countries worldwide and power digital identity experiences for millions of people.

