VISARUN.AI intends to leverage the expansion of the global visa market, which is set to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Valued at $3.92 billion in 2024, the market is projected to hit $15.89 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 14.3%.

Dubai, the UAE – VISARUN.AI, an AI-powered visa-as-a-service platform, has raised $700,000 in pre-seed funding from Swiss and UAE-based angel investors with extensive experience in e-commerce and trading. The investment will fuel the company's platform development, sales team expansion, and strategic market penetration initiatives.

With the MENA region experiencing significant backlogs and processing times due to high application volumes and staffing shortages at embassies and consulates, VISARUN.AI tackles this challenge head-on. Current visa processing times for various countries range from 4 to 12 weeks, depending on the visa type. The company helps corporations and travel agencies organise business trips by eliminating manual management chaos, micromanagement, and lack of control.

The platform distinguishes itself through several innovative capabilities that set new standards in visa processing. At the core of its offering is the Smart Visa Route system, which creates personalised application pathways based on specific criteria, including destination country, travel dates, citizenship, and approval probability. The platform also plans to release an advanced AI Interview Simulation system, providing three-minute virtual consultation interviews with real-time feedback and preparation recommendations.

"VISARUN.AI represents the future of visa process management. This fresh capital will enable us to fully automate visa processes and develop an advanced AI agent for comprehensive process management," said Vladimir Indjikian, President and co-founder of VISARUN.AI.

Business users benefit from the sophisticated Visa Approval Calculator, which enables them to assess the probability of an application's success before committing to employee travel. The system's Advanced Document Verification employs computer vision and machine learning for precise document analysis and validation, ensuring accuracy at every step.

"Our core technology combines computer vision and advanced machine learning models to ensure accurate document verification. In fact, the custom-trained language model cross-validates applicant data, virtually eliminating processing errors," said Alena Iakina, co-founder and CCO of VISARUN.AI.

VISARUN.AI is a proven solution for automating visa processes that can process up to 10,000 visa applications monthly and reduce manual labour by up to 70%. The company's expansion strategy targets UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, and China — markets with significant migrant populations that need visas for EU and US destinations, unlike the locals. The Arab States region leads globally in migrant worker concentration, with migrants comprising 41.4% of the total workforce in 2019, far exceeding the global average of 5%. The company plans to leverage this high demand for visa and immigration services from India, Pakistan, and CIS countries to expand its services for this growing market.

About VISARUN.AI

Founded by Vladimir Indjikian and Alena Iakina in 2024, VISARUN.AI is a visa-as-a-service platform that streamlines visa processing, making it fast, transparent, and user-friendly. Its automated system operates 24/7 and features AI assistance, personalised approval predictions, and comprehensive status tracking in one central location. The platform automatically validates documents, optimises travel routes, and provides interview preparation, delivering a smooth, predictable experience from start to finish.