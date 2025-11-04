Abu Dhabi, UAE - Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, has partnered with the Ministry of Information of Cambodia (MoINFO) to deliver a two-day workshop empowering media professional with new tools for verification and AI-driven journalism. The workshop, which took place October 30-31, brought together Cambodian journalists, media experts and government officials to explore cutting-edge approaches to news verification and the responsible use of artificial intelligence in journalism.

The partnership stems from the Asia Media Summit 2025 in Siem Reap in July, where representatives from both organizations began a shared commitment to enhance media integrity and combat misinformation across the region.

The workshop showcased Viory's expertise in verification methodologies and AI-powered tools, providing hands-on training and insights on best practices for maintaining journalistic standards in an increasingly complex digital media landscape.

"The fight against fake news requires well-trained media professionals who can produce quality contents based on verified information. Our Ministry has taken significant mechanisms to combat against fake news including the development of the Charter on Professional Journalism and the launching of anti-fake news campaigns, but continuous training remains crucial. This workshop with Viory perfectly matches our current needs, and I encourage all media professionals to embrace such opportunities to improve their skills, understanding of AI tools and commitment to information accuracy" said H.E. Neth Pheathra, Minister for Information of Cambodia.

"This collaboration represents a step forward in our mission to support trusted journalism across Asia and the wider Global South." Added Zois Bekios Zannikos, Head of Verification at Viory. "By working directly with Cambodia's Ministry of Information and local media professionals, we're building the foundation for a more resilient and trustworthy media ecosystem in Southeast Asia. Our goal is to empower journalists with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the challenges of modern news verification."

As part of the partnership, Viory and the Ministry of Information signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on October 31, 2025, formalizing their commitment to ongoing collaboration in human resource development and international news coverage. The agreement established a framework for cooperation in multiple areas, including joint information projects, experience exchange between editorial teams and technical collaboration to advance information exchange capabilities. The MoC also facilitates news content sharing focused on the Global South, Southeast Asia and BRICS countries, strengthening media connections across these strategic regions.

The initiative reflects Viory’s mission to empower media organizations and public institutions across Southeast Asia and the wider Global South, to promote transparency and combat misinformation through credible, visual reporting.

ABOUT VIORY

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory’s rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world’s leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 160,000 videos, with approximately 50 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 100 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets and individual citizen journalists. www.viory.video